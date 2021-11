Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. At any big family Thanksgiving or holiday dinner, you’re likely to have at least one eater who just “doesn’t like vegetables.” Now, obviously, we think that’s a very strange stance – and see it more as an opportunity to find what kind or preparation of vegetables that person (of whatever age they may be) actually agrees with. A good place to start? This vegan creamed spinach made with tofu.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO