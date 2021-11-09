Schumer Admits Congress Won’t Cancel Student Loans

Occupy Wall Street, the encampment in lower Manhattan that began and ended a decade ago, did not overturn the two-party system, eradicate government corruption, or install a socialist President. In retrospect, it was less a political movement than a laboratory for radical ideas—many of which, owing in large part to post-Occupy organizing, have since come to seem far less radical. Take student debt. In the fall of 2011, the total amount of outstanding student debt in the country had just surpassed nine hundred billion dollars. A group called the Occupy Student Debt Campaign took the stark moral position that all of this debt should be abolished. “The current scenario, in which government agencies, banks, and other private lenders set extortionate rates and extract lavish profits, is corrupt and abhorrent,” the collective wrote on its Web site. “Immediate forgiveness in the spirit of a jubilee, where the injustice of an unpayable debt is redeemed through a single, corrective act, is the only just response to this crisis.” At the time, a few Democrats supported relatively minor tweaks, such as debt refinancing, but no member of Congress, not even Bernie Sanders, supported the broad-based cancellation of student loans. “We were constantly laughed at,” Thomas Gokey, a member of the group, told me. “Even sympathetic people would tell us, ‘That’s a nice idea. It’ll never happen.’ ”

