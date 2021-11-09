CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schumer Admits Congress Won’t Cancel Student Loans

By Zack Friedman
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer finally admits that Congress won’t cancel your student loans. Here’s what you need to know. At a virtual event yesterday hosted by Mitú, a Latino digital media company, Schumer admitted what many have already known: Congress won’t cancel student loan debt. That may come as a...

