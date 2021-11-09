Josh Heupel discusses Vols playing against Georgia's defense

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.

Georgia has not allowed more than 13 points this season to its opponents. Tennessee’s lowest point total under first-year head coach Josh Heupel is 14. The Vols lost, 38-14, at Florida on Sept. 25.

Tennessee has totaled 344 points through nine games in 2021, while Georgia has given up 59 in nine contests.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Heupel discussed Tennessee competing against Georgia’s defense.

“It starts with their personnel,” Heupel said. “They’re big, long, physical, athletic. They play with speed. They do a great job of retracing on perimeter screens. You see that show up, when you think you got space it closes down pretty quick. I don’t care if that’s in the core or out on the perimeter. They’re able to rotate a lot of guys, too. The depth of their football team is a big part of their success. Being able to play guys essentially almost in fifty percent of the ball game and rotate through.

“For us, we’ve got to do a great job of getting hat on hat. We’ve got to be physical. That’s on the perimeter, that’s in the core. We’ve got to do a great job of communication too in their third down package.”

Can Tennessee score 14 points against Georgia?