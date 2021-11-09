CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Heupel discusses Vols playing against Georgia's defense

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3383Qb_0crAd3uT00

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.

Georgia has not allowed more than 13 points this season to its opponents. Tennessee’s lowest point total under first-year head coach Josh Heupel is 14. The Vols lost, 38-14, at Florida on Sept. 25.

Tennessee has totaled 344 points through nine games in 2021, while Georgia has given up 59 in nine contests.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Heupel discussed Tennessee competing against Georgia’s defense.

“It starts with their personnel,” Heupel said. “They’re big, long, physical, athletic. They play with speed. They do a great job of retracing on perimeter screens. You see that show up, when you think you got space it closes down pretty quick. I don’t care if that’s in the core or out on the perimeter. They’re able to rotate a lot of guys, too. The depth of their football team is a big part of their success. Being able to play guys essentially almost in fifty percent of the ball game and rotate through.

“For us, we’ve got to do a great job of getting hat on hat. We’ve got to be physical. That’s on the perimeter, that’s in the core. We’ve got to do a great job of communication too in their third down package.”

Can Tennessee score 14 points against Georgia?

Josh Heupel discusses Vols coming off open date, preparing for Kentucky

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) will play at Kentucky (6-2, 4-2 SEC) Saturday in Week 10. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2. The Vols enter Saturday’s contest following an open date in Week 9. First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media Monday and discussed the Vols coming off an open date and preparing for Kentucky in Week 10.
KENTUCKY STATE
