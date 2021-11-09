East Windsor man charged in big fentanyl, coke case

An East Windsor man is one of three defendants named in a federal indictment accusing them of trafficking large quantities of cocaine and the deadly opioid fentanyl in an operation that involved a “stash location” in East Hartford and at least one drug sale in that town.

Alexander Rodriguez, 45, of East Windsor is named in four counts of the five-count indictment. He is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl on Oct. 18, possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl on Oct. 26 and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine that same day.

He is free on a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Another defendant is Denis Murtic, 36, of Farmington, who was the initial subject of the investigation, according to an affidavit by Wethersfield police Officer Jeffrey Poulin, a member of a task force headed by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The third defendant is Efrain Rosario, 41, of Hartford.

Murtic is charged in all five counts of the indictment, including one charging distribution of a sample quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while Rosario is charged in three counts, the conspiracy count and the two counts involving drug possession on Oct. 26.

The investigation began based on information from a confidential informant who had served as a courier of drugs and money for people in Mexico, according to Poulin, who went on to detail the following:

DRUG CASE

DEFENDANTS: ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ, 45, OF EAST WINDSOR; DENIS MURTIC, 36, OF FARMINGTON; EFRAIN ROSARIO, 41, OF HARTFORD

MAIN CHARGES: CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE COCAINE AND FENTANYL; POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE MORE THAN 400 GRAMS OF FENTANYL AND MORE THAN 500 GRAMS OF COCAINE

POTENTIAL PENALTIES: 10 YEARS TO LIFE IN PRISON

STATUS: RODRIGUEZ IS FREE ON BOND; MURTIC AND ROSARIO ARE BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND.

The informant told authorities that his Mexican handlers had been supplying kilograms of fentanyl to a group of people in Hartford who were operating a stash house on Grafton Street.

Authorities served a search warrant at the house and seized “thousands of prepackaged wax folds of suspected fentanyl, approximately 740 gross grams of suspected cocaine,” processing equipment, such as a scale, and numerous rounds of ammunition.

Two other confidential informants subsequently gave authorities information on Murtic, saying he had been receiving packages of narcotics by mail from California and that he had maintained the Grafton Street stash house.

On Oct. 13, Murtic provided the fentanyl sample to one of those informants after offering to sell the drug in uncut form for $50 per gram.

Murtic subsequently negotiated the sale of about 50 grams of fentanyl to the informant on Oct. 18, with the drug delivery taking place in a pharmacy on Silver Lane in East Hartford. An unknown man believed to be Rodriguez brought the drugs to the pharmacy for delivery.

When law enforcement officers searched a suspected stash location at 172 Wakefield Circle in East Hartford on Oct. 26, they found all three defendants inside the apartment.

They found that two second-floor apartments were being used for drug processing. They seized “tens of thousands of glassine bags of suspected fentanyl” as well as “bags containing brick-like pieces of suspected narcotics.”

Rodriguez’s lawyer, Richard R. Brown, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment this morning.

Murtic’s lawyer, Walter D. Hussey, wrote in a court memorandum opposing Murtic’s detention, “Mr. Murtic has substantial community ties and family members in the area. He is fully employed and owns his own business.” Hussey didn’t say what Murtic’s business is.

Rosario’s lawyer, Vicki H. Hutchinson, wrote in a motion for release that he has two felony convictions and two misdemeanor failure-to-appear convictions. But she added, “For the past 15 years, he has consistently appeared in court” every time he was scheduled to be there.