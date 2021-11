Tyrod Taylor has been activated off of injured reserve by the Texans, the Texans official website reports. This was expected as the Texans had announced earlier this week that not only would Taylor be activated off of IR, but he would also start Sunday versus the Dolphins. The Texans are 1-7 and, to put it nicely, are rebuilding. Their quarterback of the future is not currently on the roster as neither Taylor nor David Mills are the answer, and Deshaun Watson will eventually be traded.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO