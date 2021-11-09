Justin Verlander Workout Attended By 15-20 Teams

Justin Verlander will hold a showcase for scouts and evaluators on Monday, The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli reports (Twitter links). This is the first time Verlander will throw in front of evaluators from other teams since his Tommy John surgery in September 2020. Multiple teams are expected to have personnel on hand, if just as a matter of simple due diligence rather than a clear interest in signing Verlander on the free-agent market. As WFAN’s Sweeny Murti observes, it probably safe to presume the Yankees will have personnel on hand — Verlander is throwing at a Cressey Sports Performance facility, and Eric Cressey is the Yankees’ director of player health and performance.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO