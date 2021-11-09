CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Justin Verlander Workout Attended By 15-20 Teams

RealGM
 4 days ago

Justin Verlander held a workout in Florida on Monday that was...

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Cabrera has message for ex-teammate Justin Verlander

After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would. Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home. Detroit sent...
MLB
New York Post

Justin Verlander’s message to baseball puts Mets, Yankees in play

CARLSBAD, Calif. — By now, Year 10 of baseball’s qualifying offer, you possess a good feel for who will accept it and who won’t. Noah Syndergaard, for instance, after missing nearly all of the past two seasons due to Tommy John surgery, appears a slam dunk to return to the Mets in 2022 for one year at $18.4 million and attempt to rebuild his brand and his market.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Celebrate Anniversary

Just two days ago, the Houston Astros lost in the World Series to the Atlanta Braves in six games. A notable member of the team didn’t get the chance to pitch in the series – or the entire season for that matter. Star pitcher Justin Verlander underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2020 and missed the entire 2021 season as a result.
CELEBRITIES
NESN

MLB Rumors: Why Justin Verlander Returning To Astros Would Be ‘Uncomfortable’

The Houston Astros tendered a qualifying offer to Justin Verlander to return in 2022, but it appears a return may not be a warm welcome. Verlander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, hosted a workout for several Major League Baseball teams. He impressed by reaching the high-90s, and even though he will be 39 years old, the two-time Cy Young Award winner certainly still is a desirable free agent.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Justin Verlander to hold showcase for evaluators on Monday?

Justin Verlander will hold a showcase for scouts and evaluators on Monday, The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli reports (Twitter links). This is the first time Verlander will throw in front of evaluators from other teams since his Tommy John surgery in September 2020. Multiple teams are expected to have personnel on hand, if just as a matter of simple due diligence rather than a clear interest in signing Verlander on the free-agent market. As WFAN’s Sweeny Murti observes, it probably safe to presume the Yankees will have personnel on hand — Verlander is throwing at a Cressey Sports Performance facility, and Eric Cressey is the Yankees’ director of player health and performance.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Justin Verlander holds showcase; Chris Taylor drawing interest; Marlins could move a starter

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series one week ago Tuesday and already we've seen our first notable trade (Tucker Barnhart to the Tigers), free agent signing (Andrew Heaney to the Dodgers), and waiver claim (Wade Miley to the Cubs) of the offseason. The MLB hot stove is now open for business, though the looming expiration of the collective bargaining agreement threatens to halt activity.
MLB
The Oakland Post

Justin Verlander returning to Detroit? Not so fast

It’s no secret that this is a massive offseason for the Detroit Tigers. After years of being bottomfeeders, the team showed tons of promise under first-year manager A.J. Hinch this season and are ready to start shelling some cash. One of the marquee free agent starting pitchers is an old...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout#Major League#The Houston Astros
FanSided

MLB rumors: 3 teams that should take a chance on Justin Verlander after showcase

Justin Verlander reportedly impressed teams at his showcase this week. These three teams should give him a shot. The MLB offseason is officially under way, which means we will hear plenty of reports and rumors regarding which teams are interested in which free agents. There are no doubt going to be plenty of teams having their eyes on the starting pitching market, and sure enough, that was the case in regards to Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander.
MLB
FanSided

Expect Justin Verlander to get Qualifying Offer from Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are fully aware of their needs entering the offseason. They need to add to their pitching staff and will need a shortstop since Carlos Correa is determined to leave the team behind. It is a clearly defined shopping list, and one that the Astros should have plenty of resources for.
MLB
beyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Justin Verlander impresses in showcase

Cameron J. Kaiser | Bless You Boys: Justin Verlander threw 25 pitches as part of a rehab showcase on Monday, and he looked about as impressive as ever. Around 15-20 teams were in attendance to see Verlander top out at 97 mph. The Astros extended Verlander a qualifying offer, but it looks like he’ll reject it.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Bay Area

Giants Will Sign Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, MLB.com Predicts

MLB.com predicts Giants will sign Scherzer and Verlander originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Following a 107-win season, the Giants have a long list of questions to be answered this offseason. Buster Posey's retirement of course complicates things, plus the front office has a big decision to make regarding the...
MLB
FanSided

Ex-All-Star at MLB Network has Justin Verlander heading to the LA Angels

The LA Angels recently attended a workout for legendary Starting Pitcher and free agent Justin Verlander. Now, Joel Sherman of MLB Network heard that there were 14-19 other teams in attendance, so it’s not like the Angels are the only ones in on Verlander. It’s certainly great that the Angels were there, however, even though Verlander only showed about 25 pitches. The Halos need to be aggressive in trying to sign him.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Justin Verlander News

Two-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who has made only one start in the last two seasons due to arm trouble, is set to enter free agency. Verlander, who will turn 39 in February, held a workout in Florida today for interested teams. According to reports, he threw in the mid-90s and touched 97 mph.
MLB
FanSided

Houston Astros: Justin Verlander to throw on Monday

Monday is going to be a very important day for Justin Verlander. Depending on how things go, he may accept the Qualifying Offer from the Houston Astros. That is because, on Monday, Verlander will take the next step towards returning to the mound. He is set to have a showcase, throwing in front of several interested teams.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy