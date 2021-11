Because October is National Pizza Month in the United States, it seems only fitting to write about the latest entry into Joplin’s pizza market. The owners of Chaos Brewery, 112 S. Main St., began experimenting with pizza and cheese breads in July. They believe their products have been perfected to the point that they are ready to let everyone know that pizza is now on the menu at Chaos Brewery.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO