CLG has signed Thinkcard as the teams new Head Coach for the 2022 LCS Season. They have also signed Croissant, an analyst who has been on Team Liquid and Golden Guardians. Thinkcard has had a great history of making competitive and strong rosters. He is also a former CLG player. During his coaching career, Thinkcard has made Worlds 3 times and only missed Playoffs twice. This consistency is what CLG needs, especially coming off two years of terrible performances. In addition, CLG has stated that Thinkcard’s commitment to player development is what they are looking for. CLG seems to want to do what IMT, 100T and EG have done recently. Sign people into place with a multiyear plan. Thinkcard seems to echo this sentiment saying on twitter:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO