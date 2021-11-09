Virgin Islands Charter Yacht Show

The Caribbean luxury yacht charter grounds will have another new vessel for Winter 2021/22: The graceful 49.7m/163ft superyacht KNIGHT (ex.SATORI, SEPTIMUS, MAN OF STEEL). Built by Dutch shipyard Heesen in 2008 and refitted in 2017, she has been kept in impeccable condition by her Owner and focuses on socialising in style with understated glamour from interior designers Remi Tessier Design. The main salon provides an abundance of seating for the whole group to relax together and chat while cruising between destinations or watching a film on the widescreen TV. The circular formal dining area behind follows this same social principle, creating an intimate environment to make memories over the five-star fare.
