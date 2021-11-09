Help young pets face unpleasant moments

With Bonfire night nearly upon us, it’s important to know how to soothe our fearful furry-friends and help them stay calm as possible. PDSA Vet Nina Downing said: “Fireworks can result in severe anxiety in our pets; causing them to freeze with fear, soil themselves, or even injure themselves in their attempt to hide or run away. With many of last years’ firework displays cancelled due to the pandemic, thousands of the pets that were raised during lockdown will be particularly sensitive.

