Help young pets face unpleasant moments

SAN ANTONIO — It's a boy!. A sea lion named Leon at SeaWorld San Antonio was able to help a couple learn the gender of their baby on the way. Luis and Leah said they have visited the park many times since they were kids. So, when it came time to learn the gender of their first baby, they enlisted the help of Leah's favorite animal.
With Bonfire night nearly upon us, it’s important to know how to soothe our fearful furry-friends and help them stay calm as possible. PDSA Vet Nina Downing said: “Fireworks can result in severe anxiety in our pets; causing them to freeze with fear, soil themselves, or even injure themselves in their attempt to hide or run away. With many of last years’ firework displays cancelled due to the pandemic, thousands of the pets that were raised during lockdown will be particularly sensitive.
Most house and apartment rental agreements state, “no pets allowed.” They have got to be kidding me. During COVID-19, when people were stuck in their houses, who or what did they think helped them get through this mess?. Pets, in my humble opinion, helped save us when we were confined...
FOX21 — Meet FOX21’s Pets of the Week, Buddy and Kylie! Buddy and Kylie are 8-year-old terrier mixes. They came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) because their owner could no longer care for them. Although they are nervous around strangers, they warm up fast and are wonderful with their people. […]
The animal shelter is packed with pets for you to adopt and all you have to do is swing by and check out the furry friends for yourself. The OKC Animal Welfare is on 2811 SE 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare. ***Mathis...
Kris Hyatt felt a destitute pet owner’s pain when a local resident recently came to Muddy Paws Pet Salon embarrassed but looking for a way to get his small dog help for a toenail that had grown into its paw pad. Though he had no money. Hyatt, who has been...
Fireworks can be a spectacular addition to many of our annual celebrations. But sadly they can cause serious distress to our pets. Many animals show an instinctive fear response to sudden and unexpected loud noises. The bangs, crackling and whistling sounds made by fireworks can be particularly terrifying, especially when displays last for more than a few minutes.
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month! Finding senior pets their forever homes is a tough task, to say the least. Only 25% of senior dogs are adopted, compared to 60% of younger dogs and puppies. Joining us today on behalf of Stella and Chewy's to talk about finding senior pets permanent homes is Michael Schneider, the founder of Pilots to the Rescue.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discusses how to help your pets, dogs in particular, on holidays like Halloween. She says owners can help their pets by keeping them inside on a night with a lot of people wandering the streets, keeping them in a room away from where trick-or-treaters will be knocking and ringing the doorbell, and more.
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Valley nonprofit organization is being highlighted in our Hometown Hero segment this week. The goal of Buster’s Brigade is to help pets stay healthy and out of shelters. The organization began in 2018 with a mission to help families facing financial challenges as they care...
Losing a pet can bring on intense feelings of emptiness and despair. Because pets can’t speak for themselves, owners might feel guilty, believing they could have done more to prevent the loss or ease their pet’s suffering while they were alive. For advice, we spoke to Jackie Pajan, a TikTok...
So with the holidays right around the corner, it is time to start planning your entertainment schedule. It may be in a bit of disarray due to the fact that last year we all sort of kept to ourselves. Your plans are important, but it is also important you think...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Lou, the Young-Williams Pet of the Week. Lou is a 10-year-old domestic shorthair/mix cat. Lou loves to be petted and scratched and has the sweetest purrs according to the animal shelter. While he does seek attention he also loves to curl up for a good nap.
Do you have a passion for helping animals, especially those most in need? Then you could be a good candidate to be a Denton animal foster care volunteer. The Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center currently has about 52 to 58 foster volunteers who provide a temporary home and nurture animals who have short-term medical needs. Fostering gives animals a chance to grow and become healthy enough to be adopted into a permanent family.
Some people believe that all a pet requires is food and water. Just because a pet looks healthy doesn’t mean it is healthy. Canine or feline friends can’t tell you when they are not feeling well. Annual veterinarian exams are essential for the life of a pet. It’s key to helping a pet live a long healthy life. An exam can discover early signs of an illness, which may be cured or treated if detected early.
Purrhaps there should be a “Feline Mother of the Year” award because the maternal bond is so strong with certain Mama cats and their kittens that Mama puts herself in danger or even risks her life to protect her babies. Maia and Marigold both joined Last Hope’s 2021 cat adoption program with their kittens, and both could be contestants vying for this coveted award.
The benefits of microchipping your pet can far outweigh the cons. There are many ways your pet can escape your home: They could jump the fence in a thunderstorm, or during the Fourth of July activities. Someone entering your home could accidentally let your pet slip out, or they could escape their leash and collar on a walk or outing. Having a microchip helps to get your beloved friend back safely to you.
A terrifying video of a wildlife photographer and his friend coming face to face with a mountain lion while hiking in Trabuco Canyon, Southern California, has gone viral. Mark Girardeau, who monitors wildlife in the area, was hiking the trail along with his friend Rachel Devlugt, Friday when they noticed something brown running up the hill toward them. When the duo stopped and looked around, they found the predatory feline staring at them from a distance of 5-10 feet. Girardeau filmed the video of their rare encounter that lasted around 2 minutes before the mountain lion backed away.
