The Kentucky football team rolled out of Lexington on Friday night hoping to end a three-game SEC losing streak. The Wildcats, which started this season 6-0 for the first time since 1950, dropped consecutive games to Georgia (30-13), Mississippi State (31-17) and Tennessee (45-42). Kentucky is 1-2 on the road this season with a 16-10 win at South Carolina and the losses to Georgia and Mississippi State. Vanderbilt will be the final conference game overall. With a victory and a Tennessee loss to Georgia, Kentucky will finish second in the SEC East with a 5-3 record. It would be the second time in four years that UK finished with a winning SEC record.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO