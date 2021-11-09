Pompano Beach 4 November 2021

Launched @ The Pass @ 7am. Water temp 72.2 and pretty clear. Went to the beach for maybe a late season snook. Nope, just 1 jack. Did see a 6-foot shark coming towards the boat. I saw him, he saw me and he quickly went towards Mexico! Into the Morgan River throwing a blue 5-1/4" blue sinking Yo-Zuri and got a 17" trout. A few ladyfish and another jack. About 8:30, the line goes tight and I set the hook. Massive weight and a 5-1/2 foot tarpon comes out of the water. Girlfriend says "what was that" and it jumps again, 20 feet from the boat. I did not "bow to the king", as I was amazed to have hooked the fish. Anyway, 2nd jump, no bow and the jerk-bail came loose and landed on the top my hat. A nice surprise for Mid-November. Continued in the river and got another keeper trout and finished the trash-can slam. On to a little island to finish the trout limits. Got another 16" on a salt/pepper/smoke chartreuse tail grub. And then 10 more 14" trout in one anchor point. Back to the outside for maybe a shark/ big jack with cut ladyfish. Nada. To the ramp and done. A decent day on the water.

