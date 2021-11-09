CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Producer prices rise 8.6%, matching September record high

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% last month from a year earlier, matching September's record annual gain and offering more evidence that inflationary pressures are not yet easing.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.6% last month from September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation was up 0.4% in October from September and 6.8% from a year ago.

More than 60% of the September-October increase in overall producer prices was caused by a 1.2% increase in the price of wholesale goods as opposed to services.

Mostly dormant for decades, inflation has returned to the United States this year. The economy's strong rebound from the 2020 coronavirus caught many businesses by surprise. Their scramble to meet unexpectedly strong demand has created shortages of labor, raw materials and goods and snarled traffic at ports and freight yards. The result has been higher prices, and the supply squeeze is expected to last at least well into 2022.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will release its consumer price index for last month. According to a survey of economists by FactSet, it is expected to show that consumer prices rose 0.5% from September and 5.8% from a year earlier — beating September's 5.4% year-over-year gain, the fastest since 2008.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Record fuel prices continue to rise

The average cost of petrol and diesel has increased by around 32p per litre in the past 12 months. Drivers continue to be hit by rising fuel prices weeks after record highs set in April 2012 were broken. The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol at...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#The Labor Department#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Financial World

US Producers Prices Index rises solidly in October as inflation frets zoom in

On Tuesday, US Labor Department data had unmasked that US Producer Price Index (PPI), a closely-observed inflation gauge that traces an average change in prices what producers have to pay off for manufacturing consumers’ goods, rose solidly in October with US PPI soaring as much as 8.6 per cent over past twelve months through October, as US capital markets await Wednesday’s US CPI (Consumers Price Index) data.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Americans souring on economy as inflation hits 30-year high

Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy as consumers grapple with a surge of inflation that has pushed the price of everyday bedrock goods to the highest level in years. A new poll published by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that...
BUSINESS
Duluth News Tribune

Soaring gasoline, food prices boost U.S. inflation; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in the labor...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Wholesale prices up whopping 8.6 percent in October

Wholesale prices in the US skyrocketed 8.6 percent last month compared to a year earlier — as inflationary pressures continue to ripple throughout economy, the Labor Department said. The producer price index — a measure of inflation before it hits consumers — increased 0.6 percent in October from a month...
BUSINESS
county17.com

Inflation hits highest level in years as wholesale prices rise 8.6% in 12 months

The costs of goods and services rose at above-normal rates again in October, as new federal economic data released Tuesday show inflation continuing to impact the U.S. economy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the producer price index, a figure that measures wholesale prices, grew another 0.6% in October,...
BUSINESS
investorsobserver.com

Producer Price Index Rises In-Line with Estimates; Energy Remains Driver

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index report was in-line with economists' estimates for a 0.6% increase in October. Adjusted to remove the cost of food an energy, the core number was 0.4%, also in line with estimates. September's report showed a 0.5% increase in the headline number and...
INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Wholesale prices hit record highs as inflation soars

Wholesale prices at the end of October surged by 8.6% since October 2020, the highest year-over-year increase recorded by the federal government since it began tracking the data in 2010, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. The report is bad news for consumers struggling with sticker shock as prices climb. It...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Eyeing a test of September high at 1,833.95

US Federal Reserve is facing challenging replacements early on 2022. US Treasury yields ticked higher but remain at the lower end of their latest range. XAU/USD is overbought in the near term but can still extend its rally. Gold trades at its highest in a month, although off its intraday...
MARKETS
The Independent

The Independent

331K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy