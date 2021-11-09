CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Major Comcast Outage Reported Throughout the Country

By Chris Rollins
 4 days ago
It’s being reported by multiple news outlets that Comcast is experiencing a major outage throughout country. The outage is affecting internet and...

Sonoma Index Tribune

Comcast restoring Bay Area internet service, investigating cause of widespread outage

Service was being restored for Bay Area Comcast customers who lost their internet connection Monday night and Tuesday morning, Comcast officials said Tuesday afternoon after the company scrambled to deal with widespread outages across the region and beyond. A “network issue” caused intermittent service disruptions, but officials did not specify...
INTERNET
The Southern

Comcast issues statement on internet outage

BLOOMINGTON — Comcast said Tuesday that a "network issue" was the cause of internet and phone outage Tuesday. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said in a statement.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Comcast Endures Widespread Power Outage

If you lost phone or internet, you're not alone. Comcast and Xfinity subscribers are dealing with an outage nationwide. At this time, it is not known how many customers are affected. The Comcast/Xfinity outage map shows service disruptions in the northeast, midwest, Pacific Northwest, and California. A message on the...
INDUSTRY
wjol.com

A Huge Thank You To WJOL Listeners For Your Generosity Despite Comcast Outage

It was a record setting day for WJOL’s MorningStar Mission radiothon. Amazing considering the phone lines were down due to a Comcast internet outage. WJOL listeners found a way by texting us or emailing us and giving generously. WJOL listeners raised $33, 458. The total for AlphaMedia stations is over $38,000. The total number of meals provided is 15,446. Thank YOU!
CHARITIES
The Independent

Xfinity outage - latest updates: Internet issues continue for many Comcast users

Xfinity internet and cable has gone down, in an outage affecting users across the country.People were unable to get online – or even, in some cases, to check whether their internet had broken at all.The problems appear to be the result of technical issues at the provider.But neither Xfinity or its parent company Comcast have yet recognised the issue, or given any indication of how long it might last.Follow here for the latest updates on the problems.
INTERNET
People

Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outage Impacts Thousands Across the U.S.

Thousands of Comcast Xfinity have been impacted as widespread outages have been reported across the country. Outages were first reported in the California Bay Area late Monday night, with service beginning to be restored just hours later, according to NBC Bay Area. The outlet reported that although the cause of the outages is currently unknown, they coincided with the arrival of strong winds and rain in the area.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas on Tuesday were hit with outages to their internet and phone services. While it didn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue was widespread enough that Downdetector showed outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.
ECONOMY
WIFR

Massive Comcast internet outage affects six states, including Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive outage with Comcast shuts down internet, TV and phones for its customers, including some in the Rockford region. Experts say the outage started around 7:30 a.m., and by 9 a.m., several customers reported that service was restored. This outage affected customers in several parts...
INTERNET
WNDU

Comcast customers nationwide report widespread outages Tuesday morning.

(WNDU) - A massive Comcast outage was reported across the country Tuesday morning. The outage affected internet, TV, and phones. According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages Tuesday morning across the country, but many customers have since reported their service had come back online. Xfinity Support says...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Comcast internet outages spread across U.S.

Comcast Xfinity customers across the U.S. experienced rolling internet outages that started Monday night and continued Tuesday morning, according to internet analysts and user reports. It wasn’t immediately clear what the cause of the outages were. A Comcast spokesperson said the company was “looking into this” but didn’t immediately respond...
INTERNET
WOLF

Comcast/Xfinity outages impacting some phone services in our area

NORTHEAST Pa. (WOLF) — Some of you may be experiencing an outage with your Comcast/Xfinity services. This is not only affecting internet and TV but some phone services too. It has been reported that a massive outage has affected several states including Pennsylvania. It began around 7:30 AM Tuesday morning.
TECHNOLOGY
fox4kc.com

Comcast services restored after massive outage affecting several states

The outage affected several states across the country, including Illinois, California and states on the East Coast. “Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue. We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected.”
ECONOMY
KTVU FOX 2

Comcast outage impacts Bay Area during strong storm

Comcast internet and television service has been interrupted to an unknownnumber of its customers, but the outage appears to be widespread. Comcast has not yet commented about the problem, so it is unclear if it is related to the heavy rain and strong winds hitting the Bay Area.
ENVIRONMENT
Ars Technica

Comcast admits “widespread” outage as tens of thousands of users report problems

There appears to be a widespread Comcast outage affecting customers in multiple parts of the country this morning. News reports have described large outages in Chicago, Philadelphia, and southern New Jersey. "Xfinity's own outage tracker is currently down, displaying the error message: 'We are experiencing abnormal traffic to our network or… the service or servers on it are not currently available,'" The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote.
ECONOMY
