CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How to Actually Be Your Most Positive Self

By Jason Hennessey
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jle2S_0crAX6PY00

You hear it all the time: Want to be happier? Think more positively. Want to be productive? Channel a positive frame of mind.

Don’t get me wrong — I’m a huge advocate for living positively. It’s better for yourself and those around you. However, I also realize that it’s not something that comes easily for everyone, and just being told to “be more positive” isn’t helpful.

Positivity is a product of your overall outlook on life. A basic analogy is the gas tank; pending a good night’s sleep, we wake up with a full gas tank of energy. What comes next is on you — is that gas full of positive energy? Or is it toxic?

Your positivity is largely dependent upon your own actions.

Action 1: World perception

How you view the world affects your positivity. If your review of the world is that it’s a “dark and scary place,” then your gas tank is sure to be full of negative energy. Similar story with people: “humanity is miserable” will pollute your energy in a heartbeat.

Physical, mental and emotional health also affect how we perceive the world. I recently took a trip to the Midwest, where I found myself eating on the run a lot. And while it’s difficult to speak poorly of the magical culinary concoction that is deep dish pizza, several days’ worth of poor diet choices left me feeling less-than-spectacular. It put me in a mood that I didn’t benefit from.

Same goes for stress. The more stressed you become, the easier it is to attribute it to the world around you. “I’m stressed because of X, Y,and Z.”

Related: The Fine Line Between Success and Failure is Positive Mindset

What we all need is an internal checks-and-balances system. Physical health: Good. Mental health: On the incline. Emotional health: Needs improvement. Then, we look for ways to improve. A day away from work to alleviate stress. A healthful meal and a workout to feel better. A conversation with a friend to improve mental wellbeing.

If your self-perception operates at a high level, so too will your perception of the world.

Action 2: World participation

How do you participate in the world? There’s a remarkable book by author Mark Sanborn called The Fred Factor: How Passion in Your Work and Life Can Turn the Ordinary Into the Extraordinary . In it, Sanborn details the mindset of an everyday mailman named Fred who chooses to treat his job as something far from everyday. Since working is a large part of how you participate in the world, it’s imperative that you either find reasons to like your job, or go do something else.

Also find time to get outside of your normal environment. This could be as simple as taking a break from work and walking the dog or as intricate as traveling somewhere new. Creating new experiences and memories for yourself is a fast ticket to living more positively.Try and find the message behind what you do. Why are you doing it? And on those less-than-favorable days that we all have (y’know, where it feels like everything is going wrong), can you fight to find the humor in it all? Even make bad a competition. What could possibly top this series of unfortunate events?

Action 3: Friends and family

Who you associate with is another action that affects positivity. Granted, we don’t choose our family, but we can choose our friends. It’s difficult, but you might find an instance where you need to release a friend to the wild because they’re simply too negative.

As for family, if you find yourself sinking in negative energy, your best option is to try and combat it with some positive force. Be the beacon of positivity that helps others — all parties involved benefit.

Why people struggle to be positive

Knowing what affects our positivity and how to control it is half the battle. We’re conditioned at an early age to use more of a negative gas tank than positive.

Our media consumption doesn’t help. Just think about the news: How much time is spent on negative stories as opposed to positive? Add in the dark depths of social media, and we have a recipe for infinite negativity. We have to work harder to be positive.

Then there’s toxic positivity, or what I also like to call “see-through” positivity. An example: telling a grieving person to “look on the bright side,” or instructing someone struggling with depression that they just need to “think positive thoughts.” Disingenuous and unconstructive. Positivity must be treated authentically in order to stick around.

Related: How to Avoid Toxic Positivity

Simple tricks for a more positive workplace

If you’re a leader looking to reignite positivity in your workplace, here are a few simple actions to take. These are small gestures (and maybe you already do them), but small gestures go a long way.

Related: 7 Virtual Team-Building Ideas to Keep Your Staff Connected

Gratitude checkups

At Hennessey Digital, we have a #gratitude Slack channel that we use to start each day on the right side of the gas tank. Each team member posts something they’re grateful for. Another option is to create gratitude partners and hold each other accountable.

Playlist sharing

Good tunes are total mood changers. Traditional mix tapes might be a thing of the past, but now Spotify is a haven for self-created playlists. Make one for your team or company. Get everyone involved and share across channels.

Water cooler convos

Give your team some much needed time off and de-stress with a group water cooler conversation. There’s only one rule here — talk about things other than work. Learn something new about coworkers, and share something new yourself. This is another easy way to keep spirits high.

Team huddles

Pass on the positive energy during all-employee meetings or team huddles. Keeping the leadership team positive creates a baseline and expectation for positivity. Share two positive statements for every negative one.

Whatever you do — focus daily on your own positivity first, so that you can serve as a positivity paragon for others. As you take active steps in being positive, you’ll watch the world turn into a more positive place!

Comments / 0

Related
healthista.com

How to boost your self esteem and find your inner confidence

Jim Rees aka the Emotional Intelligence Guru and Author of Vicious Cycle reveals how we can boost our self esteem and find our inner confidence. Ever been ready to deliver a talk or speech to find that somewhere between sitting down and standing up, you’ve lost your confidence thanks to all the eyes and ears waiting to hear your speech?
HEALTH
Fast Company

Why a midlife crisis is actually good for your brain

Companies are expected to innovate or pivot when growth slows or they face the threat of extinction. Disrupt or be disrupted. And after working at the intersection of beauty, fashion, and tech over the past 15 years, I have personally been steeped in the many forms innovation culture makes manifest. Whether you are optimizing for market share gains, needing to evolve your brand for greater relevance, or shifting your business model as technology accelerates the ways in which consumer needs change, the expectation in business is that you are always future-focused — or else you perish.
MENTAL HEALTH
FireRescue1

The most important work hack for your job and life: How to sleep

Firefighters can experience enormous stress in their day-to-day work, particularly when facing challenging or even life-threatening calls. Of course, complicating matters is the fact that calls come in at all times of day and night, resulting in inconsistent, disrupted sleep. It seems impossible that firefighters could get any sleep at...
JOBS
psychologytoday.com

The Courage to Enter Our Most Valued Self

Our most valued self emerges from the process of becoming a whole person. Learning to discover and express our growth-oriented core is our ultimate challenge. Learning to enter our most valued self is the way toward a psychology of health. What Is Our Most Valued Self?. Our self plays a...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
higherperspectives.com

The Reason Why The Darkness Of Your Shadow Self Is Actually Good For You

"It is a frightening thought that man also has a shadow side to him, consisting not just of little weaknesses and foibles, but of a positively demonic dynamism. The individual seldom knows anything of this; to him, as an individual, it is incredible that he should ever in any circumstances go beyond himself. But let these harmless creatures form a mass, and there emerges a raging monster." – Carl Jung.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

Over 60? Here Are the Reasons You're Not Sleeping, Science Says

Sleep, similar to any other natural body function like breathing or blinking, is non-negotiable when it comes to being healthy. Frustratingly, however, sleep doesn't come quite as easily as those other physical necessities. We've all been there: Tossing and turning all night, with each glance at the clock serving as a rude reminder that morning will arrive soon.
SCIENCE
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Eating More of This Delicious Snack May Lower Your Risk of Heart Disease and Death

If the fall season makes you think of nuts, that’s a good thing! Nuts and seeds are health food staples because they’re so densely packed with nutrients. From pecan granola to pumpkin seed bread, these little crunches of protein are the perfect addition to any dish. To take it a step further, a fatty acid in nuts, seeds, and plant oils may reduce your risk of heart disease and death.
HEALTH
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy