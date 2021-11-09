CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto: The future of money or the biggest scam?

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency might be everywhere, but good luck...

Millennial Money: 5 steps to weed out Instagram ad scams

Highly targeted advertising on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook makes it easier than ever for brands to get in front of their target market. But these ads also make it easier for shady brands to dupe shoppers. Before you buy, take some time to vet the company. Search for independent reviews, dig into complaints databases, test out customer support and research the brand’s domain history to find out when its website was created. (Hint: A newly registered domain is often a red flag.) Also be crystal clear on the company’s return policy and use a credit card for the purchase for an added layer of protection.
Crypto Scams: Four Keys To Avoiding Potential Rug Pulls

With cryptocurrency prices on the rise another thing investors should expect to see rising are crypto scams. They’re growing so commonplace; the FBI even issued a public service announcement about schemes involving crypto ATMs and QR codes. In all honesty, most scams involving crypto are pretty easy to spot and...
Crypto scams, paid vacations, and China exits

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: Ben Pimentel joins the show to talk about two cryptocurrencies that kind of seemed like scams — shiba inu coin and squid coin — and why one failed while the other became a $37 billion industry. Then, Michelle Ma explains why "flexible" vacation policies are actually making employees take less time off, and what companies are doing to change that. Finally, Shen Lu digs into why Big Tech companies are leaving China, and what it means for the global tech industry.
Birmingham Star

Fraudcoin: Biggest & nastiest scams to rock the cryptocurrency market

The rise of cryptocurrencies over the last decade has taken the world of finance by storm, with millions of people opening virtual wallets in an effort to join the ?crypto-frenzy? and make easy money betting on them. The crypto market became the subject of intense scrutiny across the world after...
Phishing scams in Google Ads led searchers to fake crypto wallets

Those who are new to cryptocurrency may not totally understand how every aspect of virtual currency works. Many will go to Google and other search engines to search for things like “What is cryptocurrency?” “How to buy Bitcoin” and “What is a crypto exchange?” Knowing that not everyone is keen on how it works, scammers have taken advantage of crypto newbies through a phishing scam where those involved lost over $500,000, according to research by Check Point Research.
Squid Game crypto token collapses in apparent scam

A digital token inspired by the popular South Korean Netflix series Squid Game has lost almost all of its value as it was revealed to be an apparent scam. Squid, which marketed itself as a "play-to-earn cryptocurrency", had seen its price soar in recent days - surging by thousands of per cent.
Stablecoins: the future of money

When most investors think about cryptocurrencies, bitcoin is still almost certainly the first asset that springs to mind. And one thing most people associate with bitcoin is its volatility. Yet one corner of the crypto market, which is becoming increasingly important and visible (if not always for the right reasons)...
SQUID Coin Scam - Crypto Coin Vanishes After Hitting Massive Highs

A Squid Game-themed cryptocurrency coin ended up being a massive scam and the people behind it made off with $3.3 million according to The Washington Post. Meme coins and other get-rich-quick schemes themed around NFTs, Cryptocurrency, and day trading have taken the world by storm over the last year and change. (Read more about the negative ecological effects of such movements right here.) SQUID was a currency set up around the fervor surrounding the Netflix original. The value of this particular coin soared to $2,860 over time but then went down to basically nothing as the creators high-tailed it out of there with a relative fortune. As of now, there is no way to hold the creators of these meme coins accountable if they choose to take the money and leave the investors holding the bag. (Complicating matters further is the fact that cryptocurrency, by nature, is hard to trace. Making the entire enterprise ripe for people looking to take advantage of poor investors looking for a quick influx of cash.)
Crypto hits $2.1T, UPS scam, quick tech hacks

Cryptocurrency shows no sign of slowing down, and there’s a list of mining scam apps you need to know about. Plus, a new phishing email campaign is using the UPS and a really clever tactic to fool people. And Kim and the gang have three smart tech tips you’ll wish you knew sooner.
Is First 'Arab' Crypto UEDC Next Bullish Token Or Digital Scam?

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. With new tokens coming to market each day, the number of offerings in the asset class keep growing—notwithstanding whether the overall market cap rises or falls. The speculative frenzy created by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a host of other tokens is causing new cryptocurrencies with a range of utilities to come to market. Success always breeds imitation.
Singapore to Invest in the Future with 'Strong Regulation' of Crypto

In a sign of increasing competition among crypto-friendly jurisdictions, Singapore aims to lure crypto businesses from across the world and is determined to develop “strong regulation” to ensure regulatory clarity and enforce compliance, according to Ravi Menon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Instead of combating the...
NFTs and crypto wallets could be in Discord’s future

On Monday, Discord founder and CEO Jason Citron tweeted a screenshot depicting Discord integrated with popular crypto wallet service MetaMask and WalletConnect, an open protocol that many mobile crypto wallets are built on. Citron employed the NFT Twitterverse phrase “probably nothing,” shorthand for this will be a huge deal. The...
FBI Warns of Cryptocurrency Scam Involving Crypto ATMs – Tech Times

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned about a new cryptocurrency scam that involves crypto ATMs. The scam has been likened to a wire transfer fraud with a cryptocurrency twist. The scam involves some scheme that leads to victims being directed to make payment transactions via physical cryptocurrency ATMs...
