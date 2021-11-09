Amendment Passed Monday Specifies Workplace Measures To Protect Employers From COVID-19 Are Not A Violation Of Illinois Law

(Salt Lake City, UT) — A bill that would keep Utah employers from firing workers who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination may not get a vote during the current special session. The bill sponsored by State Senator Kirk Cullimore was sent to the Senate floor after a committee hearing yesterday. But some members of the committee raised concerns that the bill would prompt the Biden Administration to take control of business safety oversight in Utah. Senator Cullimore is reportedly negotiating with groups and organizations opposed to the bill in hopes of bringing it to a vote.
