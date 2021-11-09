CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

State House Remains Closed To Public Due To COVID Restrictions

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6JEB_0crATfsm00

BOSTON (CBS) – There are no signs the Massachusetts State House will be opening to the public any time soon.

It’s been closed to visitors and tours since the pandemic began 20 months ago.

State legislators say they have two committees studying the re-opening and how to keep staff and visitors safe.

But some question how schools can be open but the State House can’t.

“The people’s house welcomes all the people and therefore you don’t have a closed environment that you would have at a school,” said House Speaker Ron Mariano.

Lawmakers say there is no timetable for when the State House will reopen. All house members and staff who are working in the building must be fully vaccinated.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
International Business Times

30 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died Of COVID-19 In First Week Of November

At least 30 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 over the past week as the number of breakthrough cases continues to rise. Health officials in Massachusetts recorded 30 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, raising the state’s cumulative coronavirus deaths among the fully vaccinated to 468. The number of deaths represents 0.01% of the state’s inoculated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

As COVID-19 Numbers Climb, Some Experts Want Massachusetts To Allow Boosters For All Adults

BROCKTON (CBS) – “I wanted to be as good as I could get,” said a 91-year-old getting his Moderna COVID-19 booster in Brockton Friday, just in time for the holidays. Experts say it’s a good idea. After a deep dip in COVID-19 numbers this summer, cases are creeping up again as cold weather drives people inside, and plans for gathering around turkey get underway. “We’re gathering with friends and family this Thanksgiving,” said Elyse Heise. “Everyone over 65 will have had booster shots, and all of the kids,” she said. Reported cases in Massachusetts have gone up since a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Governor Ige announces changes to the state's COVID restrictions

State prepares to welcome international arrivals under new CDC entry program. The state is aligning rules with new CDC guidelines, which start Monday. Meanwhile, the Safe Travels program remains in place. Rowdy Halloween crowds got wild in Waikiki, triggering concerns over gatherings and public safety. Updated: 1 hours ago. Some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
CBS Boston

Is Massachusetts Experiencing Another COVID Surge? Experts Say It’s Hard To Tell

BOSTON (CBS) – The holiday season of 2020 brought with it the highest surge in infection rates of COVID-19 that Massachusetts had seen since the pandemic started. So, what will 2021 look like, now that the state is highly vaccinated? “I don’t think a surge like our winter surge last year is a possibility,” said Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center. “I mean, the only thing I know is that I never know anything about this virus, so I don’t think but I’m not saying it’s not possible.” In the last few weeks, cases have slowly started to rise. The seven-day...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KAAL-TV

Triton Public Schools closed Wednesday as COVID cases increase across district

(ABC 6 News) - In an email sent to families Tuesday afternoon, Triton Public Schools Superintendent Craig Schlichting said schools would be closed Wednesday due to increased COVID cases throughout the district. The email reads in-part:. Attention Triton Families,. Due to the recent increased number of COVID cases reaching the...
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

5 COVID Vaccine Clinics Held For Kids At Boston Public Schools

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is holding vaccine clinics for students at five schools on Friday. While that is welcome news, some parents feel the school system should be doing more to keep kids safe. “I know it can’t be perfect but it can be safer. And we should be doing everything that we can to make it safer and we are just not,” parent Bridget Colvin said. “How could you not have a plan if there is an outbreak? We’re in a pandemic.” Colvin has three kids in three different Boston schools. She said weekly testing was canceled this week because of...
BOSTON, MA
inkfreenews.com

Winona Lake Town Hall Closed Due To COVID-19

WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake Town Hall is temporarily closed due to some town employees testing positive for COVID-19. The town sent out a news release on Monday, Nov. 8, saying that the hall will be closed until Monday, Nov. 15, “due to COVID-19 virus and associated safety concerns.”. Town...
WINONA LAKE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The State House
CBS Boston

State Senator Diana DiZoglio Calls For Plan To Reopen State House To Public

BOSTON (CBS) – State Senator Diana DiZoglio is calling on State House leaders to get the building completely reopened more quickly. The State House has remained closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. When WBZ-TV visited the State House on Tuesday, most lawmakers’ offices were locked up and the hallways were empty. Sen. DiZoglio (D-Methuen) said it’s unacceptable that the public is not allowed in the building. “We see restaurants open, small businesses open; we see events opening, concerts happening, shows happening, bars opening,” DiZoglio said. “And that’s all happening across the Commonwealth but simultaneously, the people’s house is closed and it’s blocking access for people that really need access to be able to voice their opinion voice their concerns to their legislators.” DiZoglio said she is also confused by the plan in place to slowly reopen the building in four phases. Right now, they’re in phase 2. The building is supposed to reopen in phase 4 but DiZoglio said there is no guidance for how long it will take to get to that last phase.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu Announces Team To Address ‘Mass And Cass’ Health Crisis

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu made her first big announcement Wednesday on how she’ll handle the situation at the troubled intersection dubbed “Mass and Cass.” The incoming mayor named the team she’s appointed to tackle the public health crisis in the area. Wu, who said throughout her campaign that the issues of homelessness and substance abuse are a top priority, appointed former Massachusetts Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel as a cabinet-level senior adviser. For at least the next six months, she will lead the city’s response to public health and housing challenges. Wu also announced that she’ll elevate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 3,708 New COVID Cases, 19 Additional Deaths Over 2 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,708 new confirmed COVID cases and 19 additional deaths in the state on Friday after no report on Thursday due to the holiday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 814,054. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,578. There were 187,430 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.32%. There are 522 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 131 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

State Allows 4 Days Of Remote Learning At Jamaica Plain School Closed After COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) – Students at the Curley School in Jamaica Plain may have to return to the classroom sooner than expected after it closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak. This comes after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved only a portion of the remote learning days requested by the Curley. Principal Katie Grassa wrote in an email to families that they’re “reviewing our options and next steps on his request to return students earlier than the 10 days the Boston Public Health Commission advised.” DESE Commissioner Jeff Riley said the department was in the process of working with the school...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Ban On Fining Michigan Employers For COVID Violations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed a bill that would prohibit Michigan’s workplace safety agency from fining employers for first-time violations of COVID-19 rules and require reimbursements if they violated her 2020 executive orders that were later declared unconstitutional. The Democratic governor said the Republican-sponsored legislation...
MICHIGAN STATE
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu Announces Appointment of Mass. & Cass Czar

Mayor-elect Michelle Wu has announced the appointment of a new cabinet-level senior advisor to lead Boston's response to the public health crisis in the area known as Mass. and Cass. The mayor-elect announced her first three cabinet appointments Wednesday, including a new senior advisor to lead the city's response to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy