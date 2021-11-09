State House Remains Closed To Public Due To COVID Restrictions

BOSTON (CBS) – There are no signs the Massachusetts State House will be opening to the public any time soon.

It’s been closed to visitors and tours since the pandemic began 20 months ago.

State legislators say they have two committees studying the re-opening and how to keep staff and visitors safe.

But some question how schools can be open but the State House can’t.

“The people’s house welcomes all the people and therefore you don’t have a closed environment that you would have at a school,” said House Speaker Ron Mariano.

Lawmakers say there is no timetable for when the State House will reopen. All house members and staff who are working in the building must be fully vaccinated.