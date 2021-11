Saying you can get deals on treats on Halloween feels like stating the obvious. There are probably doors up and down your street doling out buckets of free candy on Sunday. Still, there are many more deals out there than the fun-size candy bars your dentist neighbor has sitting in a plastic jack-o'-lantern bucket. Restaurants all over the place are offering up deals to bring you through the door in addition to free candy and, occasionally, free meals for kids. If you swing by places like Applebee's, Wendy's, or Papa John's you're going to find some deals.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO