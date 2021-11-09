Panasonic Are Working On An 18mm F/1.8 Ultra-Wide Lens

The Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide 2.8/17 Art ($549) is a new lens that feels decidedly old school. It's an ultra-wide prime for Leica M-mount rangefinder cameras, and can be used with more mainstream mirrorless systems via a simple mechanical adapter. Its images are as classic as the design—they show lovely colors, are sharp enough for digital systems, and the M mount lets you use the lens with film cameras if you prefer. Most of Lomography's wares are made for photographers who enjoy using esoteric equipment, and the Atoll is sure to satisfy that crowd, earning it our Editors' Choice award.
