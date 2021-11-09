ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Cool Morning Gives Way To Warm Afternoon

By Lissette Gonzalez
 8 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another crisp, cool morning with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s across South Florida.

Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon will allow for temperatures to climb to the upper 70s and some areas may be near 80 degrees. Our mainly dry weather is courtesy of high pressure that is in control.

Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 60s.

Wednesday the winds will shift more out of the east and a few showers will be possible with highs in the low 80s. Even warmer and more humid on Thursday with the potential for scattered storms.

The rain chance will be highest on Friday due to more moisture around ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms are likely on Friday with some heavy rain in spots.

Some showers are possible on Saturday and once the front sweeps in we will enjoy drier and cooler weather by Sunday. Lows will dip to the low 60s by Sunday morning and highs will be in the upper 70s.

Even cooler by Monday morning when lows tumble to the upper 50s.

