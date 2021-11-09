CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Poached Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

By Living with Amy.
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlace wine, water, and sugar in a medium sized saucepan. Bring to a boil. Add pears cut side up and simmer about 3 minutes or until just tender. Remove pears from pan. Let cool a bit and slice pears. In a...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
princesspinkygirl.com

Grape Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Creamy Grape Salad recipe is the perfect make-ahead dish for get-togethers and potlucks. The bright colors of the grapes are all thanks to red and green varieties mixed together with our greek yogurt and cream cheese dressing and topped with crunchy pecans.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pears#Goat Cheese#Sugar#Salad#Food Drink
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
STACK

5 Things You Should Never Do When Ordering a Sandwich

For millions of people, a sandwich is the perfect lunchtime option. Whatever you want to call them—subs, grinders, hoagies, heroes—there’s no denying that a good sandwich can really hit the spot. But if you’re concerned about the healthiness of your lunch as well as its taste, sandwiches can be a little tricky.
FOOD & DRINKS
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy