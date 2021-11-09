CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripple to launch crypto service for financial companies amid legal battle with the SEC

By Ryan Browne, @Ryan_Browne_
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRipple is set to launch a product called Liquidity Hub that allows financial services firms to offer their customers access to cryptocurrencies. Clients will be able to offer trading in a selection of cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, ethereum classic, bitcoin cash and XRP. Ripple is in hot water...

www.cnbc.com

u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Garlinghouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Bitcoin Cash#Liquidity Hub#Xrp#Fintech#Ripplenet#Swift
bitcoin.com

DCG Mining Subsidiary Foundry Launches Range of Services for 20 Crypto Staking Networks

Foundry, the Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary and cryptocurrency mining and consulting firm from Rochester, New York announced the launch of a new platform on Wednesday called Foundry Staking. The company says the product currently supports 20 blockchain networks and will provide digital asset staking and advisory services going forward.
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Nigeria Central Bank Accused of ‘Financial Terrorism’ Amid Crypto Clampdown

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has intensified its clampdown on cryptocurrency users. In the last few days, it specifically targeted young Nigerians aged between 18 to 30 years, with a directive to legacy banks to flag and shut down individual and corporate accounts linked to bitcoin and other crypto-assets.
ECONOMY
CNBC

SEC rejects VanEck ETF that sought to track bitcoin directly

The application was filed in March by the Cboe BZX Exchange, which wanted the SEC to make a rule change allowing it to list the VanEck bitcoin fund. The SEC said the Cboe had not done enough to demonstrate it could prevent fraudulent trading to protect investors. The Securities and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Forex vs. Crypto: Key Differences

Foreign currency and cryptocurrency may sound like similar, even overlapping, asset classes to many investors. They could be forgiven for thinking that non-U.S. currencies and Bitcoin share the same rules and should occupy the same part of your financial planning. Nothing could … Continue reading → The post Forex vs. Crypto: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CURRENCIES
bitcoin.com

Ripple Launching Liquidity Hub Despite SEC Lawsuit Over XRP

Amid an ongoing lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over XRP, Ripple is launching a new product, Liquidity Hub, which aims to be “a one-stop shop for enterprises to source any tokenized asset.” The product “will allow customers to seamlessly access crypto assets from a variety of global venues, including market makers, exchanges, OTC desks and in the future decentralized venues,” the company detailed.
MARKETS
pymnts

Ripple Plans Crypto Trading Platform for FIs in 2022

Blockchain solutions provider Ripple introduced plans for a new platform to help enable users to buy, sell and hold digital assets, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 9) blog post on the company’s website. Dubbed Ripple Liquidity Hub, the turnkey crypto solution, which is designed for financial institutions (FIs), will enable...
MARKETS

