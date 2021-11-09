CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have the internet buzzing

wxhc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do Jeff Bezos, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Sanchez have in common? The fact that the internet is going crazy over an exchange the three had over the weekend. The trio were attendees at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday, November 6, and a...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

Men will be men – Centibillionaire Jeff Bezos jokingly threatened Leonardo Di Caprio after his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was caught ‘ogling’ the actor at a gala event.

With tons of money, an enviable empire, and a gorgeous girlfriend – you wouldn’t imagine Jeff Bezos going green with envy. However, making him fume a bit much recently was Leonardo Di Caprio, who caught Lauren Sanchez’s eye at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala. Yes, that’s right!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Diane Keaton says she made ‘honest mistake’ thinking Reese Witherspoon’s son was Leonardo DiCaprio

Diane Keaton has admitted she made an “honest mistake” after she included a photo of Reese Witherspoon’s son and identified him as Leonardo DiCaprio in her round-up of “male beauty”.The case of mistaken identity occurred on Monday, when Keaton, 75, uploaded a slideshow of celebrity men including Robert Pattinson, Zayn Malik, and Clint Eastwood, and shared her commentary on each one.“Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid,” the Book Club star narrated the first picture included in the slideshow, a black-and-white photo of who she mistakenly assumed to be...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jeff Bezos
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Paris Hilton Says ‘I Do’ In Oscar de la Renta, The And Just Like That Trailer Is Here, Bebe Rexha To Unveil Bloomingdale’s Holiday Windows, And More!

OG Paris Hilton wed Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s estate in Bel Air yesterday evening. The celebration is aid to be a three-night affair, followed up by a carnival at the Santa Monica pier today and a black tie grand finale bash to come on Saturday. The bride, 40, wore an ethereal white floral gown by her close friends, the Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Tessa Hilton, Halle Reum, Brooke Brinson, Whitney Davis, and Farrah Aldjufrie served as bridesmaids wearing custom-created blush pink lace Alice + Olivia, as did her sister Nicky, who was on maid of honor duty. Among those in attendance to watch the couple say their vows were Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul, Christine Chiu, Rachel Zoe, and Steve Wynn. Guests went home with gifts from Baccarat after being treated to a memorable evening with performances by Kim Petras (as Paris walked down the aisle) and Demi Lovato. Congrats!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#Art#Variety#Titanic#Abc Audio
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp

Vanessa Hudgens, 32 shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp, 30. The former High School Musical star - who enjoyed a romantic getaway with boyfriend, Cole Tucker over the weekend - was back to work this Wednesday with pal and co-star Alexandra promoting their new Netflix movie, Tick, Tick... Boom! But between meeting with the press it seems the young actresses found ways to keep themselves entertained.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria After Saying He Wants to Get Back Together With Kim

The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Christopher Walken paints over authentic $10M Banksy art piece

There's one less Banksy in the world thanks to Christopher Walken and a paint roller. As part of his streaming drama "The Outlaws," the actor painted over an authentic piece of art by the mysterious street artist. However, reports say Banksy actually agreed to let the acting icon ruin the art.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Pfeiffer debuts exciting new look and she is unrecognizable

Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major fan and celebrity reaction this week as she showed off a new look, which left her unrecognizable and quite regal. The actress shared pictures from an Entertainment Weekly story that debuted her appearance for the Showtime series The First Lady. The pictures showed off how...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy