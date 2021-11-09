Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have the internet buzzing

OG Paris Hilton wed Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s estate in Bel Air yesterday evening. The celebration is aid to be a three-night affair, followed up by a carnival at the Santa Monica pier today and a black tie grand finale bash to come on Saturday. The bride, 40, wore an ethereal white floral gown by her close friends, the Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Tessa Hilton, Halle Reum, Brooke Brinson, Whitney Davis, and Farrah Aldjufrie served as bridesmaids wearing custom-created blush pink lace Alice + Olivia, as did her sister Nicky, who was on maid of honor duty. Among those in attendance to watch the couple say their vows were Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul, Christine Chiu, Rachel Zoe, and Steve Wynn. Guests went home with gifts from Baccarat after being treated to a memorable evening with performances by Kim Petras (as Paris walked down the aisle) and Demi Lovato. Congrats!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO