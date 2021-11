In 2018, the heavy, dreamy British post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi released an excellent LP called Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It. A year later, the band split from their old label because of the allegations against that label’s founder. A few months ago, Rolo Tomassi got themselves all set up with a new label and released the scorching six-minute track “Cloaked,” an early track from their next album. Today, the band announces that next album and hits us with another scorching six-minute track.

