CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Passing' is provocative and one of the year's best movies

By Chris Hewitt
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIronically, the black-and-white cinematography in "Passing" is there to show us that nothing in the drama is black and white. Beginning on a blazing hot day in 1920s Harlem and ending on a frigid one, "Passing" is all about shades of gray — which, of course, is also the truth of...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Tessa Thompson: ‘I Acknowledge Many Black Women Look at Me and Don’t Feel Represented and Don’t Feel Seen’

Tessa Thompson is one of the lead roles in Netflix’s new movie, “Passing.”. Thompson plays Irene Redfield, who is staggered by her close friend’s lifestyle. Irene lives in Harlem with her husband, a Black doctor. Ruth Negga stars as the “passing” Clare Kendry, who is married to Alexander Skarsgård — an openly racist white man. Clare, who lives in a nice part of Manhattan, keeps the truth from her white husband.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Tessa Thompson: Passing feels 'Hitchcockian'

Tessa Thompson's new movie 'Passing' felt "almost Hitchcockian". The 38-year-old star portrays Irena in Rebecca Hall's directorial debut - which features two childhood friends who reconnect as adults, with one "passing" as a white woman - and the actress believes the "suspense thriller" has similarities to acclaimed late filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock's work.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Tessa Thompson's Passing is an unmissable Netflix movie

Passing, out now on Netflix, is one of those unmissable films. Hewing close to its source material, the 1929 novel by Nella Larson, Passing tells the story of two women Irene and Clare, both mixed-race childhood friends who reunite in middle-class adulthood in New York City. The two become more...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Nella Larsen
Person
Rebecca Hall
Collider

Why 'The Dark Knight' Is Still One of the Best Superhero Movies of All Time

Paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, which is introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the unique Movies Anywhere algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere* for complete details. Welcome back to Collider Movie Club!...
MOVIES
SFGate

Hulu's best TV shows and movies of 2021 so far

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive our best streaming stories of the week in your inbox, as well as SFGATE staff picks and updates on when your favorite shows will return. 2021 has been quite the year for television. Much of the country spent the winter and...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Sadness Review: One Of The Most Horrifying Movies Of Any Year [Telluride Horror Show 2021]

Stop me if you've heard this one before: A rogue virus temporarily halts a speedy nation. A pompous president politicizes a deadly pandemic. Science and facts are ridiculed in favor of returning to some sense of normality before the experts deem it safe. Everyday citizens categorize the crescending mutation as nothing more than a hoax. Said citizens become quickly afflicted by the supposed 'hoax' and suddenly aren't feeling so hot. Riots break out. Bodies pile up. Illness sweeps the streets. Death comes to town. First-time director Rob Jabbaz sets his sights on mainlining familiarity in "The Sadness," and the...
MOVIES
Decider

The Best Western Movies on Netflix

Traditional Westerns have always told stories of cowboys, their foes, and life on the vast frontier as America rapidly expanded in the latter half of the 19th century. While the films of John Wayne, Gary Cooper, and Clint Eastwood have offered a traditionally white male perspective, Netflix’s newest entry into the genre, The Harder They Fall, features a predominantly Black cast that includes Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Zazie Beetz. The Harder They Fall, out on Netflix November 3, was produced by Jay-Z and tells the story of Nat Love (Majors), a man who seeks revenge when he learns his old nemesis Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
culturedvultures.com

Ranking John Carpenter’s Horror Movies From Worst To Best

In 1974, a student film originally produced at the University of Southern California was expanded to feature length and received a limited theatrical run. It quickly gained a cult classic reputation, appearing in theaters until 1980 and was even reviewed by famed critic Roger Ebert. That movie was Dark Star, and the director was John Carpenter, who during the 1970s and 1980s became a beloved director in the horror, science-fiction and action genres.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Midnight Special' Is One of the Best Superhero Movies of the 21st Century

Jeff Nichols is the foremost writer/director of earnest, emotional stories of familial relationships bound to the American Midwest working today. The Arkansas native launched his impressive career with the intimate crime drama Shotgun Stories in 2007, and he’s continued to touch on poignant themes in his subsequent projects. Take Shelter looked at prophecies of an impending apocalypse through the guise of paternal anxiety, Mud explored broken relationships with its non-traditional romantic hero, and Loving followed a critical moment in American history when the fight for mixed-race marital equality headed to the Supreme Court. Compared to these grounded films, the thought of Nichols taking on a supernatural adventure seemed like an odd change of pace. However, Nichols’s 2016 sci-fi road trip movie Midnight Special retains all the qualities that make his brand of storytelling so unique. It's an intimate look at a father’s love for a child whose abilities he can’t understand, essentially telling Superman from the perspective of Pa Kent. Midnight Special unfortunately underperformed, but it deserves to be heralded as one of the best superhero films of the decade.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Netflix’s Passing Is an Unusually Gentle Movie About a Brutal Subject

Passing looks like a daydream. Set in Manhattan at the height of the Harlem Renaissance, the film is shot in sumptuous black-and-white. The soft focus of the lens distorts the frame’s edges. Hazy imagery—a fluttering curtain here, sunlight peeking through tree branches there—often fills the screen. And the story at the center appears mellow: Two women, Irene (played by Tessa Thompson) and Clare (Ruth Negga), rekindle their friendship after years apart. Once playmates as children, they evolve as adults into each other’s confidants.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

One of Jeff Goldblum's Best Movies Has a New Streaming Home

While Jeff Goldblum has been a wildly popular actor for several decades now, he's gotten even more love from fans in recent years thanks to his ever-eccentric personality and a couple of delightfully strange roles in big films. Thor: Ragnarok and Apartments.com have made Goldblum popular for a younger generation, but his filmography prior to his MCU debut is what makes him one of the more talented actors around. He made waves in massive blockbusters like Jurassic Park and Independence Day, but arguably his best role came earlier than that, and you can now check it out for free on Hulu.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Crawl Is One Of The Best Creature Features In The Last Several Years

Whether it’s the unforgettable blockbuster Jaws that scared the entire world in 1975, to the laughably bad Sharknado, creature features have a special place in the hearts of audiences who want to see some special animal action. While the likes of Godzilla and A Quiet Place are dominating the landscape, a special little film went under the radar in 2019 called Crawl, which stars Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) and Barry Pepper (True Grit, Saving Private Ryan); The film centers around Haley and her father Dave, who are trapped within their family home due to a huge hurricane; however, both soon realize that they have an even greater threat than the rising water level, which is a murderous pack of gigantic alligators. Surprisingly, Crawl is a low-budget horror feature. It features less than ten characters, mainly stays in a single location, and doesn’t have a name cast. This is actually a big advantage that Crawl has over a film like Godzilla.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 101 Best Horror Movies of the 21st Century: The Year 2004

It took the 2000s a little bit of time to catch its footing. By 2004, however, much of the machinery was in place for the genre both at home and abroad. It was at this point that the uniquely 21st century anxieties began emerging in earnest (not just retreading on more decidedly 90s-based fears). The result was an increasingly potent series of horror movies that much more intimately expressed the unspoken dread that so many of us were feeling… fears that still linger in the air today like the last gossamer wisps of cigar smoke before blowing itself out of the newly opened room.
MOVIES
Complex

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Best Movies of All Time, Ranked

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of America’s most storied entertainers. Upon his entrance into the (then) WWF in 1996, Johnson quickly excelled as a performer, rapidly rising in the wrestling ranks to become one of the greatest to ever step into the ring. Yet that wasn’t enough for Johnson, as he soon set his eyes on conquering another equally grueling ladder: Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ is one of the year’s best films

Everyone has a story from childhood that remains vivid in memory, and that feels important enough to immortalize in art. But few people have the ability to get their story out from their minds and onto the page, the stage or the screen. Yet when that does happen, and when...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy