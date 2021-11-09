'Passing' is provocative and one of the year's best movies

Jeff Nichols is the foremost writer/director of earnest, emotional stories of familial relationships bound to the American Midwest working today. The Arkansas native launched his impressive career with the intimate crime drama Shotgun Stories in 2007, and he’s continued to touch on poignant themes in his subsequent projects. Take Shelter looked at prophecies of an impending apocalypse through the guise of paternal anxiety, Mud explored broken relationships with its non-traditional romantic hero, and Loving followed a critical moment in American history when the fight for mixed-race marital equality headed to the Supreme Court. Compared to these grounded films, the thought of Nichols taking on a supernatural adventure seemed like an odd change of pace. However, Nichols’s 2016 sci-fi road trip movie Midnight Special retains all the qualities that make his brand of storytelling so unique. It's an intimate look at a father’s love for a child whose abilities he can’t understand, essentially telling Superman from the perspective of Pa Kent. Midnight Special unfortunately underperformed, but it deserves to be heralded as one of the best superhero films of the decade.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO