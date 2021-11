The London artist talks about Fifth Sister Swap Shop, her new EP, and more. Holly Humberstone’s merch booth looks a little different than usual at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, the first stop of her debut U.S. headlining tour in early October. Surrounding the London-based singer-songwriter’s black graphic tees and patches was a collection of random clothing and accessories: a pair of camo pants, a trucker hat, a few T-shirts with cats on them, and other artists’ merch, too, like Kid Rock and Bon Jovi. The hodgepodge of secondhand finds are part of Humberstone’s Fifth Sister Swap Shop, which she launched in September 2020 as a way to connect with fans while on lockdown.

