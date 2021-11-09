Rate of Treatment-Related Mortality, Most Common Causes in the Treatment of Burkitt Lymphoma

Matthew Fowler: Duration of treatment can also be challenging to determine. Do you treat indefinitely? When do you consider stopping therapy for a patient?. John Kirkwood, MD, PhD: This is a key question for the field. The question of how long is enough is a question that all our patients ask us. We have to admit that we don’t have rigorous evidence to support the indefinite treatment recommendation that some pharmaceutical companies have advised—speaking of checkpoint blockade immunotherapies, not of BRAF/MEK-targeted therapies. For the checkpoint blockade immunotherapies, either single-agent anti–PD-1 or anti–PD-1 with anti–CTLA4, in the National Clinical Trials Network we’re taking the opportunity to assess patients at 1 year of therapy for their degree of response. This assesses radiographically by CT scan whether tumor has regressed and stayed down; by PET scan whether metabolic activity is absent, say at a year; and if the patient has response. Absent PET activity, it says 1 year of treatment may be enough.

