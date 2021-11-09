CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake Beef As J. Prince Looks On

By Robert Longfellow
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLvPV_0crAQc3Y00

Source: @jprincerespect / Instagram

It’s clear that Drake owns plenty of real estate in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s mind if you listened to the latter’s infamous Drink Champs interview . But in a turn of events that no one saw coming, the Chicago rapper artist is seen requesting that he and the 6 God squash their beef by inviting him to the stage at an upcoming show in December.

The clip in question was posted by J. Prince, who took to Instagram to reveal that he had met with Kanye West for a sit down. It’s common knowledge that the Rap-a-Lot Records founder and certified OG is a staunch supporter of Drake. So no doubt Drizzy, and Ye slandering the man every chance he go, was the topic of conversation.

According to Prince, he got the word from Larry Hoover to get word to Ye that it was time to dead the animus. “I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them,” wrote Prince in the caption of the video, detailing the meeting he had with Ye at Rothko Chapel in Houston. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

West has been working with Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., to get the jailed founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, who is currently serving a life sentence, freed.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth with myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest,” says Ye, seeming reading a prepared statement from his phone. “I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year. Live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

Prince is seen standing to the left of Ye, and only says “Beautiful” at its confusion.

Considering the vibes, Twitter has a lot of opinions on the matter. Since we have nothing but respect for J. Prince, we’ll leave it at that, but peep some of the more interesting reactions in the gallery.

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with more peace among artists in Hip-Hop, ever.

This story is developing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J Prince (@jprincerespect)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
J Prince
Person
Drake
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Beef#Real Estate#Kanye West Seeks#Drink Champs#Lot Records#Og#Rothko Chapel
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Apologizes To Soulja Boy After Leaving His Verse Off ‘Donda’ & They Squash Their Beef

Kanye West’s apology was accepted by Soulja Boy, who texted Ye back and said he just wanted a heads up that his verse was being cut from ‘Donda.’. Kanye West and Soulja Boy are on good terms again. The A-list rappers had beef in August when Ye, 44, cut Soulja’s verse from “Remote Control,” a track off of Kanye’s DONDA album. Soulja, 31, was not happy about it, and even went as far as to bring up Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, when he trolled the fellow rapper. But on Nov. 9, Kanye decided to text Soulja and offer an apology, which the “Crank That” rapper graciously accepted.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ye (Kanye West) Sounds Off on Drake Beef, Cancel Culture & More on 'Drink Champs'

Ye didn’t do any press following the release of his latest studio album, Donda, and he has barely spoken a word aside from short social media interviews. On his episode of Drink Champs, he fills in most of the gaps that fans have missed during his absence, including where he stands with Drake personally, who he thinks could go against him in a Verzuz battle, his favorite rappers and rap groups of all-time and more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
1051thebounce.com

Kanye West Says He’d Beat Drake in A Verzuz

In an interview on Revolt TV, Kanye West spoke his truth. He rarely does interviews anymore, but he didn’t hold back in this one. Ye addressed many topics such as politics, his relationship with the late Kobe Bryant, his beef with Drake, his marriage with Kim Kardashian, and his thoughts on cancel culture in regards to collaborating with Marilyn Manson, and DaBaby on Donda. The Yeezus rapper said point-blank, “They can’t cancel us all.”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Kanye West Discusses Marilyn Manson, DaBaby, Drake Beef on Drink Champs Podcast: Watch

Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on the podcast Drink Champs Thursday night (November 4). During the discussion, he discussed a wide range of subjects, including God, politics, the NBA and his relationship with Kobe Bryant, his marriage, Donda, Drake, group chats, thoughts on cancel culture, and much more. Early in the program, he said that he had received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, calling himself “halfcinated.” He also returned to the subject of abortion and further expanded on some of his other ideas on spiritual and physical wellness.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DJ EFN Says Kanye West & Drake Beef Is Like 'Billionaire' Version Of KRS-One Vs. MC Shan

Exclusive – Kanye West’s enlightening interview on Drink Champs has been a trending Twitter topic since it aired on Thursday night (November 4). As expected, Kanye discussed a myriad of topics that captured the Hip Hop community’s attention — from his apparent regret over signing Big Sean to G.O.O.D. Music in 2007 to why he brought controversial figures DaBaby and Marilyn Manson out at his Donda listening party.
HIP HOP
AceShowbiz

Drake Subtly Reacts To Kanye West's Candid 'Drink Champs' Interview

Aside from dissing the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist, Ye calls record producer Just Blaze a 'copycat' while speaking to N.O.R.E. a.k.a. Noreaga and DJ EFN. AceShowbiz - Drake let fans know that he's aware of Kanye West's recent candid interview. After his nemesis addressed their feud in the Thursday, November 4 episode of Revolt TV's "Drink Champs", the "Certified Lover Boy" artist subtly reacted to it on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Kanye Is Finally Ready To Settle His Beef With Drake

Kanye West is ready to end his years-long feud with Drake. On Monday, Nov. 8, music executive James Prince (aka J. Prince) shared an Instagram video of West asking the “Girls Want Girls” rapper to finally put their past behind them. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest,” the rapper said. To try and make amends, West asked Drake to perform with him in concert next month. So, will the two actually settle their beef?
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye Invites Drake to Squash Beef & Help Free Larry Hoover: Watch

It looks like Kanye is keen on ending his long running beef with Drake. On Monday, J. Prince shared a video on his social media where Kanye reads a message off his phone, asking Drake to come perform with him in L.A. “I met with @kanyewest [last] night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel,” he wrote. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting.”
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Kanye West seriously says he wants to end his feud with Drake

This is not a drill: Kanye West seriously says he wants to end his longstanding feud with Drake and for a cause too. Ye wants his rival to join him onstage next month to perform their newest albums together. It’s with the aim to get Larry Hoover freed from prison.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

54
Followers
302
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy