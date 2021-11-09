CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

1 Hurt In Brooklyn Park Shooting

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amLC5_0crAQN0l00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Sunday night shooting in Brooklyn Park left one person injured, though they are expected to survive.

Police said it happened just after 9 p.m. on the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North.

Officers found a person in a vehicle with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

1 Shot Outside Roseville Bar During ‘Release From Prison Party’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person was shot outside a Roseville bar overnight, and authorities are investigating. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. outside of the B-Dale Club on the 2100 block of Dale Street North. Police say that a 23-year-old man was shot during a fight outside involving a large number of people. The person told police that he remembers seeing a van drive by and then a muzzle flash. He said he realized he had been shot and got himself to Regions Hospital. He is listed in stable condition. Police say witnesses on the scene have been uncooperative, and that employees at the club said there was a “release from prison party” being held there. No one is currently in custody, but police did recover a firearm from the scene.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an innocent man died trying to do the right thing. A gunman running from a car crash on Friday morning shot and killed the man in North Minneapolis when the bystander tried to intervene. Investigators say the shooter then tried to carjack a woman outside a Cub Foods before a crowd managed to pin him to the ground. The group was there for that exact reason. “We don’t usually get into stuff like this, but today was a different day,” said Ken Brown with the nonprofit organization We Push For Peace. The group was on the scene...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Wounds In Brooklyn Center Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is in the hospital with life threatening wounds after a shooting in Brooklyn Center. Brooklyn Center police were called to Girard Avenue North just after 2 p.m. Thursday. They were told the victim was being driven to the hospital by someone. However, Minneapolis police found her a short time later and took her to the hospital. Brooklyn Center police have arrested a man they believe was involved in the shooting.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota hunter was airlifted to a hospital Friday after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says the hunter, a 38-year-old man from rural Dassel, accidentally shot himself around 2:40 p.m. while climbing a tree stand near near Kingston Township, which is about 70 miles west of Minneapolis. A medical helicopter airlifted the hunter to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as serious. The sheriff’s office says it advises hunters to practice firearm safety, especially when climbing in and out of elevated deer stands.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
CBS Minnesota

Addison Perdew Charged For Allegedly Beating Infant Son To Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A mother faces second-degree murder charges for allegedly beating her 2-month-old baby to death in what marked Minneapolis’ 83rd homicide of the year. Addison Perdew, 23, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Dakota County on Friday. According to the criminal complaint, police in Minneapolis responded to the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South on Wednesday around 3 a.m. on a report that a baby had been “beat to death” inside the apartment. When officers arrived, Perdew was inside, on her knees and vomiting, saying she had taken an entire bottle of pills. Addison Perdew (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office) Blinds...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An innocent man is dead after a car crash Friday quickly escalated into a shooting in north Minneapolis. One of the drivers is accused of killing someone who tried to stop him from running away. Then the driver tried to carjack a woman. A WCCO photojournalist was nearby when it all unfolded, and captured the chaos as other bystanders stepped in to stop the suspect. It all started at the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues in north Minneapolis. Police were called out for a car crash with shots fired. Police say one of the drivers was trying to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Body Of Pregnant Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a body that was found earlier this week. Investigators say the body of a woman about 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds was found on the 3500 block of Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis Monday around 9 a.m. The woman was pregnant at the time of her death, likely in her third trimester. She was described as appearing to have been white, with a hoop hearing from her right ear and a pierced umbilicus with a straight, thin rod in place. The medical examiner said she was wearing a white metal ring with a white stone on her right hand. Authorities did not release details about the manner of the woman’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the medical examiner at 612-215-6300.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 12, Injured After Being Struck By Van In Martin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Martin County earlier this week. The incident happened along Highway 15. A Ford van heading north struck the pedestrian at roughly 4:20 p.m. Thursday. The boy was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, investigators said. No one else was injured in the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco#Minnesota Weather#Twin Cities Metro Live
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Dead On Downtown St. Paul Sidewalk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday night in downtown St. Paul. Someone called 911 to report finding the man on a sidewalk near 10th and Minnesota streets at about 7 p.m. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Police are describing this as a “suspicious death,” and more information will be released about this case Thursday.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

4-Vehicle Crash In St. Paul Prompts Significant Backup On Westbound I-94

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A four-vehicle crash Friday evening in St. Paul created a significant traffic backup on westbound Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Prior Avenue on the capital city’s west side. Troopers say at least one person was hurt in the crash, although not seriously. A crash on westbound 94 at Prior Ave. in St. Paul is blocking several lanes. Traffic jams on WB 94 near Lexington Pkwy. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/76oDDtJ8zr — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) November 12, 2021 The crash prompted a major backup on westbound I-94 as crews worked the scene. At one point, traffic was bumper-to-bumper to Lexington Parkway. Crews have since cleared the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for more. </strong>   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man In Serious Condition After Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in serious condition after a shooting Wednesday evening in Minneapolis. Police say the man was shot just after 6 p.m. near East Lake Street and Portland Avenue South. Witnesses say the shooter fled the scene on foot. The investigation is ongoing.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Kids, 4 Adults Displaced After Shed Fire Spreads To Minneapolis Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are displaced after a house fire Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. The fire apparently started in a shed next to a home on the 3100 block of Upton Avenue North in the Jordan neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. (credit: MFD) The fire then spread to the home, which officials say is now “uninhabitable.” The American Red Cross is helping find shelter for the three children and four adults impacted. No one was hurt, and the fire’s cause is still being investigated.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Dead On St. Paul Sidewalk Died Of Natural Causes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police now say a man found dead on a downtown St. Paul sidewalk Wednesday died of natural causes after initially calling his death “suspicious.” Someone called 911 to report finding a man on sidewalk near 10th and Minnesota streets around 7 p.m. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the man died of natural causes, police said.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash In Willmar Leaves 2 Injured, House Damaged

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a driver crashed into a house in Willmar Wednesday afternoon after failing to stop for a stop sign and hitting another car. According to the Willmar Police Department, a 24-year-old woman was heading east on Willmar Avenue, went through a stop sign and hit a vehicle going south on Fifth Street. The 24-year-old’s vehicle then hit a nearby house. The 24-year-old and the 73-year-old woman driving the other vehicle were both hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown, but police said they are both expected to survive. No one in the house was injured, according to police.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud Police: Rochester Teen Arrested For Robbing 78-Year-Old Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Rochester boy is in custody after he allegedly robbed a 78-year-old woman inside her vehicle Tuesday. St. Cloud police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in a parking lot near the 4200 block of Division Street West. There, a 78-year-old Sartell woman was sitting in her car when a person entered through the rear passenger side door. The male suspect then threatened the victim with a firearm, demanding she give him her belongings. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and fled the area in a black SUV. Police officers investigated and...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA Releases Photo Of Person Of Interest In Brooklyn Center Crash That Killed Judd Anderson

MINNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help to catch a truck thief accused of killing an innocent driver in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a photo of a person of interest Wednesday evening. They think he may know something about the truck or its driver and want to speak with him. (credit: MN BCA) Police tried to stop the truck in a Hy-Vee parking lot in Brooklyn Park Wednesday morning, but the driver sped off and crashed through a chain-link fence. The truck then dragged the fence for miles, eventually striking 75-year-old Judd Anderson’s vehicle on Highway 252 near 66th Avenue in Brooklyn Center. He crashed into a light pole and died. (credit: Brooklyn Park Police) The driver got away in a blue Ford truck with license plate MJW-169. Anyone who spots the truck, or recognizes the man, is asked to call 911.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Christopher Olson Brutally Beat, Stabbed His Mother In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old man has been charged with brutally beating and stabbing his mother to death inside her Payne-Phalen neighborhood home earlier this week. The St. Paul Police Department responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday to the home on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East following a domestic disturbance report. Inside, officers found a 61-year-old woman who appeared to have been badly beaten. Investigators also found a broken knife handle stuck in the victim’s hair; the blade was later found under her head. Investigators noted an “extensive” amount of trauma to her face and head. Paramedics pronounced her dead...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Crushed To Death By Van In Moorhead, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was crushed to death Wednesday in Moorhead after the van he was underneath fell on him. Police say first responders were called to a residential garage on the 1300 block of 34th Avenue South at about 11:20 a.m., where they found the victim unresponsive, lying under the front of the vehicle. Another man at the scene saw the collapse and tried to free the man unsuccessfully. Firefighters were able to extricate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police say they don’t suspect foul play. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later date.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Fall Ill At Wisconsin School Due To ‘Strong Epoxy-Like Odor’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 40 students and staff members at a Wisconsin school fell ill Wednesday after a “strong epoxy-like odor” circulated through the building. Spooner Area School District officials say the incident occurred at Spooner Middle School. At least 24 students and 20 staff members sought medical attention for “physical discomfort and illness.” Two of the students were transported from the school to an area hospital. Officials say in-person learning has been halted until the source of the odor has been determined and neutralized.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Ready For More Winter? Weekend Brings Another Potential Snow-Maker

WHAT WE KNOW More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning. The Twin Cities could see from 1 to upwards of 3 inches. WHAT WE’RE TRACKING How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week. Whether Monday will bring with it another round of flurries. WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With some parts of the state still just clearing away snow from late in the work week, another round of potentially accumulating snow is expected to move into the state Saturday afternoon, with some potential snowfall going into the evening. WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says Saturday’s weather-maker...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy