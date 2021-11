Puerto Ricans have good reason to be wary when the federal government gets involved in their personal health. In the mid 20th century, Washington led a massive, coercive sterilization campaign among Puerto Ricans, impacting as many as one third of all childbearing women in the territory over four decades. In 2017, after Puerto Rico’s fragile health system nearly collapsed in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the federal government’s response to the disaster was riddled with failures .

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO