CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

OTM Open Thread 11/9: It is Tuesday

By Mike Carlucci
Over the Monster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Tuesday! It’s time for offseason action. The first free agent has...

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Week 9: Other Games Thread

Week 9 brings another exciting week of college football action. The spotlight will mainly be on the Big 10, as there are multiple ranked matchups, but there are still some intriguing games from other leagues. I will highlight one game from each time slot. 1.) #6 Michigan vs. #9 Michigan...
FOOTBALL
canalstreetchronicles.com

College Football Week 9 open thread

Happy Saturday everyone! Welcome to the Canal Street Chronicles College Football open thread! This is where we congregate to discuss and dissect each and every one of today’s games on the NCAA Division 1-A (FBS) football schedule. Let’s have some fun and enjoy some stress-free football as we watch the future stars of the NFL today!
NFL
dawgsports.com

Second Quarter Open Thread

It’s been a frustratingly sloppy first quarter of football, with two third down penalties each putting the breaks on Georgia drives that could have ended in points. Tack on a missed field goal and a Jake Camarda punt that could have been downedninside the five but instead bounced into the end zone for a touchback, and there’s no argument that Georgia’s executed well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Game #9: New York Rangers vs Seattle Kraken Open Thread

After a pair of home games, the Rangers are back on the road for a Western Conference swing. While the western Canada trip is usually only a three game trip, the Blueshirts will be playing four games on this particular swing, as their first ever matchup with the Seattle Kraken is set for tonight.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#11 9#Dodgers
chatsports.com

Game 9 Preview and Open Thread: Senators @ Wild

Oh boy. Last night was not very pretty. The Ottawa Senators actually got off to a good start against the Chicago Blackhawks, but a late Brandon Hagel goal in the 1st period changed the trajectory of the game. Ottawa looked incredibly uninspired after that point, which led to a predictably bad 5-1 loss. Luckily they have a quick turnaround and have the opportunity to immediately forget about it.
NHL
chatsports.com

Saints vs. Falcons: Week 9 open thread

The Saints host the hated Falcons in today’s NFC South showdown. Atlanta is looking to avoid falling deeper into the division cellar, while the Saints are aiming to stand on top of the division with a win. With Jameis Winston out for the season, the Saints turn to veteran Trevor Siemian to takeover starting quarterback duties, with a very healthy mix of Taysom Hill, of course. These Saints are built on defense, and no matter who is under center, it will be up to the defense to carry the day, and so far this season, they have carried quite well.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 9 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase... This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion. The rules are still the same... Quick rundown of...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

NFL Week 9: Early Sunday games open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play until Monday Night Football vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 9, so spend the NFL Sunday with fellow black and gold fans! Take a look at the early slate of games:. Raiders (5-2) at Giants (2-6) Falcons (3-4) at Saints (5-2) Bills (5-2) at Jaguars...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

College Basketball Daily Fantasy Helper: Tuesday 11/9/21

College basketball is back, and we have a six-game slate today. March Madness is a ways away, but you can get in all the college hoops hype by playing daily contests at FanDuel today. If you've played NBA DFS before, it's quite simple: pick a total of eight players -- four guards, three forwards, and one utility spot you can use for either position. Stay within the $50,000 salary cap and field the team you think will score the most fantasy points.
BASKETBALL
chatsports.com

Steelers vs. Bears, Week 9: First-half live updates, injury news and open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field for the eighth time in the 2021 regular season as they prepare to face off against the Chicago Bears. Throughout the game, be sure to check back here for score updates, injury news and any breaking news from those on the sidelines following the team live.
NFL
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Hockey Podcast: The Daily Deke, Tuesday 11/9/21

The Oilers, Bruins, and Panthers are all elite options on tonight's slate but all very expensive. Where can we find the value options for stacking? The Daily Deke breaks down the slate going position by position to cover options at different price tiers. Each episode of The Daily Deke is...
NHL
chatsports.com

Panthers vs Patriots: Week 9 open game thread

The Panthers (4-4) ended their four-game losing streak with a win over the Falcons last week, and will look to win back-to-back games when they face off with the Patriots (4-4) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. this afternoon. The Panthers have looked like two different teams this...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Bears vs. Steelers Monday Night Football open thread for Week 9

If you’re still riding high from yesterday’s Falcons win over the Saints, you’re hardly alone. Maybe a little football most of us have no rooting interest in will calm you down a bit. It’s Bears-Steelers time, featuring the Justin Fields-led Chicago team trying to snap a three game losing streak...
NFL
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Tuesday 11/9/21

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside, as if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists as well. Ideally, we'll want players that will get a lot of ice time together on an even-strength line and a power-play line. Two good resources for line combinations are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceoff.com, so be sure to check those sites for updated line information.
NHL
fantasypros.com

NBA DFS Primer: Tuesday (11/9) PREMIUM

Monday was a great start to the week, but the injuries keep pouring in. We lost Joel Embiid and Collin Sexton on Sunday/Monday, and it feels like a nightly occurrence that we lose essential players. That can make things frustrating for season-long fantasy managers, but it’s a blessing in disguise for DFS. That means there’s a ton of value out there, so let’s go ahead and get into it!
NBA
numberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 11/9/21

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to get his, though. With so many possessions in a game providing opportunities to produce, top fantasy basketball options will be posting high scores just about every night.
NBA
chatsports.com

Falcons - Saints Week 9 open thread

The Falcons need to beat the Saints. Now that kickoff is almost here, it’s time to look past the injury news and predictions and big question marks and focus on what matters: Rooting hard for Atlanta to send New Orleans home in a stunned and sad silence. Let’s hope we’re a lot happier this afternoon, and that Arthur Smith’s first game with Atlanta’s most storied and hated rival is a good one.
NFL
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 11/9/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
NBA
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Tuesday (11/9) full show

Tuesday's show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs' columnist Olin Buchanan discussed the latest in Aggie Football news following the win over Auburn. We also kicked off Pass It Back Day with Allison Seibert of the Association of Former Students. At the bottom of the hour, NFL Hall of Famer Writer Charean Williams joined to share her top Ags from Week Nine in the NFL.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy