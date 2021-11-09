OTM Open Thread 11/9: It is Tuesday

The Saints host the hated Falcons in today’s NFC South showdown. Atlanta is looking to avoid falling deeper into the division cellar, while the Saints are aiming to stand on top of the division with a win. With Jameis Winston out for the season, the Saints turn to veteran Trevor Siemian to takeover starting quarterback duties, with a very healthy mix of Taysom Hill, of course. These Saints are built on defense, and no matter who is under center, it will be up to the defense to carry the day, and so far this season, they have carried quite well.

