Sources say Springsteen is also shopping his publishing catalog, with all his rights estimated to be worth between $330 million and $415 million. When music sales last boomed in the 1980s and 1990s, with many fans snapping up CD versions of the albums they already owned on cassette and vinyl, record companies quietly offered a rare concession to some of their top-selling ’70s and '80s stars in order to re-sign them: they granted the artists ownership of their earlier albums. Now, as streaming fuels another boom, the major labels are paying handsomely to get those classic albums back.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO