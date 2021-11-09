Report: Browns, Wyatt Teller agree to four-year contract extension

The Cleveland Browns' rushing attack was hard to stop in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals, as has been the case all season. It hasn't really mattered if it's been Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt or D'Ernest Johnson doing the bulk of the work... and that's probably an indication that things up front are working out pretty well.

It makes sense, then, that one of the best of the bunch is getting properly rewarded.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network , the Browns and guard Wyatt Teller have agreed to a four-year contract extension, locking him in through 2025. He was set to become a free agent at the end of this season, as he was in the final year of his rookie deal that began in Buffalo. Cleveland acquired him, along with a seventh-rounder, for a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick, and it's fair to say that's been a bargain of a trade so far.

He won't come as cheap anymore, with Tom Pelissero adding the reported contract info.

Teller's 89.8 offensive grade on Pro Football Focus ranks second among all guards, trailing only Zack Martin, and the same goes for his 90.8 run blocking grade. As a whole, the Browns' offensive line is ranked second in run blocking based on Football Outsiders' metrics .

Teller, nearly 27 years old, has started in all nine games for the Browns this year after dealing with some injuries to his lower body during the 2020 season.

