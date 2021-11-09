CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Schlenk explains why Hawks aren't 'hitting the panic button' after slow start

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
The Atlanta Hawks fell to 4-7 after a blowout loss to Golden State on Monday night and now face another tough team as they take on the Utah Jazz in the second night of a back-to-back.

While the slow start is concerning, Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk isn't anywhere close to entering panic mode just yet.

"We have vets on the roster that have been around and last year they were instrumental in keeping the guys going. Even our younger guys went through that experience last year," details Schlenk. "I don't think anyone in panicking. But I don't think you can run from the fact that we haven't been playing well.

"We're playing a little bit better of late, but by no means are we hitting the panic button. There are some signs things are going in the right direction, we just need to get back home and start getting some wins."

The Hawks may catch a break before the end of the road trip when they face Denver on Friday if Denver star Center Nikola Jokic is suspended after his actions on Monday night.

