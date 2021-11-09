CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Comcast Outage Reported Throughout the Country

By Chris Rollins
 4 days ago
It’s being reported by multiple news outlets that Comcast is experiencing a major outage throughout country. The outage is affecting internet and...

Sonoma Index Tribune

Comcast restoring Bay Area internet service, investigating cause of widespread outage

Service was being restored for Bay Area Comcast customers who lost their internet connection Monday night and Tuesday morning, Comcast officials said Tuesday afternoon after the company scrambled to deal with widespread outages across the region and beyond. A “network issue” caused intermittent service disruptions, but officials did not specify...
INTERNET
The Southern

Comcast issues statement on internet outage

BLOOMINGTON — Comcast said Tuesday that a "network issue" was the cause of internet and phone outage Tuesday. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said in a statement.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ksl.com

Comcast Xfinity internet outage hits customers across the US

PHILADELPHIA — If your Tuesday morning started out with internet connectivity problems, it's not just you. Comcast customers in various areas across the United States, including parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois, reported outages early Tuesday with their Xfinity internet service. Outage tracking service Downdetector recorded more than 52,000 outage reports around 7 a.m. MT, with most complaining of a "total blackout" of service.
INTERNET
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Comcast Endures Widespread Power Outage

If you lost phone or internet, you're not alone. Comcast and Xfinity subscribers are dealing with an outage nationwide. At this time, it is not known how many customers are affected. The Comcast/Xfinity outage map shows service disruptions in the northeast, midwest, Pacific Northwest, and California. A message on the...
INDUSTRY
star967.net

A Huge Thank You To WJOL Listeners For Your Generosity Despite Comcast Outage

It was a record setting day for WJOL’s MorningStar Mission radiothon. Amazing considering the phone lines were down due to a Comcast internet outage. WJOL listeners found a way by texting us or emailing us and giving generously. WJOL listeners raised $33, 458. The total for AlphaMedia stations is over $38,000. The total number of meals provided is 15,446. Thank YOU!
CHARITIES
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Xfinity outage - latest updates: Internet issues continue for many Comcast users

Xfinity internet and cable has gone down, in an outage affecting users across the country.People were unable to get online – or even, in some cases, to check whether their internet had broken at all.The problems appear to be the result of technical issues at the provider.But neither Xfinity or its parent company Comcast have yet recognised the issue, or given any indication of how long it might last.Follow here for the latest updates on the problems.
INTERNET
CNET

Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas on Tuesday were hit with outages to their internet and phone services. While it didn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue was widespread enough that Downdetector showed outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.
ECONOMY
WIFR

Massive Comcast internet outage affects six states, including Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive outage with Comcast shuts down internet, TV and phones for its customers, including some in the Rockford region. Experts say the outage started around 7:30 a.m., and by 9 a.m., several customers reported that service was restored. This outage affected customers in several parts...
INTERNET
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comcast customers report Xfinity service outages Tuesday morning

Comcast's Xfinity customers are reporting service outages in the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. The company appeared to restore service to at least some customers around 8:30 a.m. The outages affected much of the Northeast, including parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to online outage maps. COVID-19:Statewide...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX59

Most customers back online after massive Comcast outage

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Comcast customers are back online after an hours-long outage this morning. The Comcast/Xfinity outage started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Central Indiana, affecting internet, TV and phones. FOX59 talked to several businesses who couldn’t take credit card transactions or had to cancel appointments because the internet is down. Doctor Jeffrey Stevens, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOLF

Comcast/Xfinity outages impacting some phone services in our area

NORTHEAST Pa. (WOLF) — Some of you may be experiencing an outage with your Comcast/Xfinity services. This is not only affecting internet and TV but some phone services too. It has been reported that a massive outage has affected several states including Pennsylvania. It began around 7:30 AM Tuesday morning.
TECHNOLOGY
Chicago Sun-Times

Comcast internet outages reported across Chicago area

People across the Chicago area were reporting internet outages Tuesday morning. People took to Twitter to post about the outages, many of which appeared to kick in around 7 a.m. as thousands of people prepared to start their work from home. More than 50,000 Comcast Xfiniti outages were reported Tuesday...
INTERNET
KTVU FOX 2

Comcast outage impacts Bay Area during strong storm

Comcast internet and television service has been interrupted to an unknownnumber of its customers, but the outage appears to be widespread. Comcast has not yet commented about the problem, so it is unclear if it is related to the heavy rain and strong winds hitting the Bay Area.
ENVIRONMENT
The Flint Journal

Comcast outage knocks out internet, TV and phone service across U.S.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a comment from Comcast. A massive outage of services provided by Comcast/Xfinity has left millions without internet, phone and TV access, including public safety systems and more. It’s unknown how many customers are without the service, but interruptions have been reported in California, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and more.
TECHNOLOGY
