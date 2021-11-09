CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Microsoft worked with Peloton to help fitness enthusiasts who are deaf

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Azure powers subtitles for Peloton workouts, including live classes. Previously, only on-demand Peloton workouts supported subtitles. Microsoft highlighted how these subtitles help deaf and hard of hearing Peloton users in a recent blog post. The Peloton bike is a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts. It's a high-tech exercise...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Microsoft and Nvidia are working on their own more practical metaverse

In context: Given all the hoopla surrounding the company previously known as Facebook rebranding itself to Meta last week, it’s not the least bit surprising to see other big tech industry players start talking about their own visions of what the latest versions of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR)—the metaverse—can bring. What is somewhat unexpected, however, is how different the perspectives on the topic are already proving to be.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Tempo Move is a fitness service that fixes Peloton’s biggest problem

Peloton has a problem. So does NordicTrack, and Mirror, and a host of others. All of these companies aim to bring fitness gear out of the era of legwarmers and rowing machines and into the connected, quantified present. And they’re all really freaking expensive, with Peloton’s Bike Plus starting at $2,500 / £2,295 (about AU$3,300) and NordicTrack's treadmills topping out at $4,000 / £3,499 / AU$5,999. Among this Madison Avenue crowd, the Mirror seems almost cheap, at 'just' $1,400 (about £1,000 / AU$1,800).
FITNESS
pymnts

Peloton Stock Dips After Apple Gets Patent for Fitness App

Peloton saw its shares fall Tuesday (Nov. 2) possibly because of Apple’s new design patent for a fitness app, Seeking Alpha reported. The company’s shares have fallen almost 20% since September, when Apple debuted new Apple Fitness+ features, according to the report. The design has several workouts including HIIT, yoga,...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Lcd#Azure Cognitive Services
windowslatest.com

Microsoft is working on a new security hub for Windows 11

Microsoft is apparently working on a new security hub called “Microsoft Defender” for Windows 11. At the moment, very little is known about Windows 11’s new security app, but it appears that the Microsoft Defender is going to be a security hub or dashboard for all connected devices/products. Windows 11/10...
SOFTWARE
Gettysburg Times

Virtual fitness options, what works best for you

The fitness industry has been innovating for years, from wearable technology to fitness equipment that tracks and interacts live with clients. The pandemic brought another opportunity, virtual fitness, exercise programing that is carried out, accessed, or stored with technology, such as a computer, tablet, or smartphone. It is convenient and...
FITNESS
Lumia UK

Microsoft Viva is now generally available to help transform your hybrid work experience

Earlier this year, we began the journey of building the first employee experience platform (EXP) for the hybrid era with Microsoft Viva. Our vision was to foster a culture of human connection, purpose, growth, wellbeing, and results. Today, we are excited to announce that all four Viva modules shared at the beginning of that journey—Viva Connections, Viva Insights, Viva Topics, and Viva Learning—are now generally available and with the purchase of just one plan, the new Viva suite, you have access to all of them. We are also announcing new capabilities and partnerships for each module and a centralized IT admin experience. And in the coming year, the Viva suite will provide access to a new module powered by the recent acquisition of Ally.io, a leading objectives and key results (OKR) company, to help people and teams build alignment and achieve better business outcomes.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Microsoft launching Loop, focused on remote & collaborative work

The Microsoft Loop app is essentially a rebranding of the company's work on Fluid, which is a way to create content that can be independently copied, pasted, and shared with others. Microsoft showed off the new Loop functionality at its online-only Ignite conference on Tuesday. Loop components, for example, are...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
pymnts.com

Peloton’s Fall, Planet Fitness’ Rise Suggest Connected Fitness Boom Is Over

In early 2020, almost overnight, people’s houses were transformed from just being a home to also serving as the office, the happy hour locale and the gym — a boon for Peloton and other companies that were ready to step in and help provide consumers with a connected fitness experience, despite closures and public health orders.
WORKOUTS
KXLY

Quitting Peloton? You Can Save Money, Even Back at the Gym

The 2020 fitness industry was all about streaming classes to your living room, with some people purchasing fancy gym equipment like Pelotons for their homes, while others used rice bags, books and gallon water bottles as makeshift weights. But many gave up on that in 2021. While Peloton saw massive...
WORKOUTS
TechRadar

Microsoft may be working on a new foldable Arc mouse

As foldable phones are slowly but steadily becoming a regular feature, is it about time to focus on other accessories that can be folded to become transport-friendly? At least Microsoft seems to be thinking so. According to a patent filed by Microsoft, the company may be working on a next-gen...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How Spotify and Peloton Are Teaming Up to Make Your Workouts More Fun

Spending too much time looking for the perfect playlist to get you through those intense workouts? Peloton is taking care of that for you. Spotify and Peloton have teamed up to make your workouts more fun with specially curated playlists to help you get through those tough gym sessions. Peloton...
FITNESS
Trusted Reviews

Peloton Guide is a £450 camera that’s gunning for Apple Fitness Plus

Smart fitness firm Peloton has announced Guide, a new strength training product that uses a connected camera to track movement-based exercises. Coming in 2022, it plugs into any television set and combines with weights and a heart rate monitor. The camera follows your movements showcases them on the TV, while also showing the instructor, live stats and the leaderboard including fellow participants.
ELECTRONICS
onmsft.com

Microsoft's Surface brand adds new low-end education laptop fit for Windows 11 SE

Shortly after Microsoft's rolled out updates to its flagship hardware, the company returns with an additional education-focused laptop. No, Microsoft hasn't updated the Surface Laptop Go, but instead introduced the Surface Laptop SE, which represents a further reduction in fit and finish alongside a trim on specs. By design, Microsoft...
EDUCATION
Engadget

Peloton is making a $495 smart camera for strength training

Fitness ambitions go far beyond treadmills and stationary bikes. Its next product is the Peloton Guide, a strength-training camera system that hooks up to your TV and uses machine learning to understand your movements. The movement tracker feature is compatible with hundreds of Peloton strength classes. The idea is to...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Peloton introduces TV set-top-box strength training device

Peloton is continuing its expansion beyond stationary bikes and further into strength training with the Peloton Guide. It's a TV set-top-box device equipped with a wide-angle camera and AI technology that provides feedback and helps bring you through home workouts via your TV. The device will be available in the US and Canada in early 2022 and will retail at $495 -- a far more accessible price than equipment like the original Peloton Bike.
RETAIL
Lumia UK

Using Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities, Peloton develops live subtitles for members who are deaf or hard of hearing

That day in early February was for David Wolfe Rose like all the Christmases at once, like getting a new kitten, like every special day bundled into one. Rose had readied a room at the back of his house in preparation for the delivery. That morning, he eagerly waited. Soon two men arrived, put together Rose’s new indoor stationary Peloton Bike and showed him how to use it. Rose was, well, beyond elated.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

Peloton reveals Kinect-like fitness camera and reveals how Microsoft's Azure helped its live subtitles

Back in late-August, Peloton introduced a real-time subtitles feature for its live fitness classes. Today, the company revealed a bit more about what went into developing this feature and how they ended up using Microsoft’s Azure Cognitive Services due to its impressive Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) capabilities. “Automated speech recognition...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

New Provider Ranking of Fitness Apps Finds Brands Getting Pushed Around

The immortal James Brown once chided us all to “get up offa that thing.”. Since we’re in polite company, “that thing” in this case is whatever you’re sitting on. It’s all about movement, people. Blood flow. Circulation. Dynamic tension. Charles Atlas, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sarah Robles — take your weightlifting pick — but lift something. Do reps.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy