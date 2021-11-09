CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local filmmaker on prop guns: 'It's all about believably'

By Marc Cox, The Marc Cox Morning Show
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

Franki Cambeletta, a partner and founder at Shift Films , joined Marc Cox to explain exactly why movie makers try to utilize the most accurate props on sets.

"It's all about believability," said Cambeletta. "When you watch lower-budget films, independent films where people don't have high budgets, they don't have armorers, they don't have prop guns. They're using fake, very fake guns."

Simply put, "you want it to look as real as possible," said Cambeletta.

© 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | Photo by Mark Mainz Getty Images

97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

