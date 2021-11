LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - If financial results were all that mattered, Jes Staley would be leaving Barclays on a high. The American stepped down here as chief executive of the UK lender on Monday, less than two weeks after it reported a healthy 15% return on tangible equity for the first nine months of the year. However, his six years in charge also brought repeated questions about his personal conduct, culminating in the regulatory probe into his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that triggered his departure.

