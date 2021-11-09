CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays

By Comptroller Of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jr9aP_0crACsIA00

As Comptroller, I always support initiatives that strengthen our local businesses and help hardworking taxpayers keep extra cash in their pockets. More than ever due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am urging everyone to Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays. In fact, I am personally challenging everyone to commit to purchasing at least 50 percent of their holiday gifts from locally owned businesses. I personally plan to buy 100 percent locally.

Coupled with the ongoing issues with America’s supply chain, there has never been a better time to grab that gift from the shelves of your local retailer while you can. And if you use your Maryland-based credit card to purchase the gift, you’ll save and be rewarded even more!

Are you worried if you purchase your holiday gifts online they may not arrive on time? Well, shopping locally solves that dilemma. Plus, you get the bonus of personalized attention from your friends, family, and neighbors who work there! When you spend your money locally, a larger percentage of that money stays right here in Maryland building back our economy and communities.

With the holiday season upon us, there is no better time to take advantage of the abundance of great deals. I am thrilled to once again partner with Maryland credit unionswho are offering fabulous incentives to shop at local businesses and save this holiday season. Each credit union is offering different rewards for its members, so check with your financial institution to see how you can save on interest rates or rack up extra reward points.

Planning your Thanksgiving and holiday feasts? Purchase your ingredients at local independent grocers like McKay’s Fine Foods in Leonardtown, Richardson Farms in White Marsh, K & Y Grocery in Seat Pleasant or Graul’s Market in Hereford.

Need something special for a significant other? Splurge on something shiny and sparkling at Maerten’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Lusby, Dickinson Jewelers in Prince Frederick, Silver & Sassy in North East, Smyth Jewelers in Timonium, or Gean & Olive in Oakland.

Looking for the latest bestseller or comic book? Find it at Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore, Washington Street Books and Music in Havre de Grace, or Time Warp Comics in Hughesville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rq9E_0crACsIA00

How about one more gift for the kiddos? Crackerjacks Toys in Easton, The Family Room in Laytonsville, White Rabbit in California, or Smart Kids Toy Store in Cockeysville always have something unique to offer.

You can always buy a gift certificate to your favorite locally owned restaurant, brewery, distillery, winery art gallery, or live music venue. Or give the gift of visiting one of Maryland’s many museums or the Maryland Zoo or National Aquarium in Baltimore.

I could go on and on, but my point is no matter what or who you’re shopping for, you can purchase it at a local retailer or organization that supports local jobs and invests in the local economy, and has the items in stock now.

So as you cross off items on those gift lists – and check it twice – make sure to Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays! I personally want to hear about how you Shop Maryland and Save, so email me your stories and photos to pfranchot@marylandtaxes.gov.

Comments / 1

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

‘Boatload of Toys’ Underway for 2021 Holiday Season

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) is renewing its commitment to helping the state’s children have a joyful holiday season with its annual “Boatload of Toys” drive. In November and December, staff will be collecting donations of new and unopened toys, for local children up to 18 years of age. Officers and civilian staff manage this program […] The post ‘Boatload of Toys’ Underway for 2021 Holiday Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ADVOCACY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Court puts Maryland oyster restoration project on hold

Maryland’s oyster restoration efforts on the Lower Eastern Shore have been put on hold — at least for now — by a court order barring the state from proceeding with plans to build reefs in the Manokin River. Acting on a lawsuit filed by the elected commissioners of Somerset County, a Circuit Court judge issued […] The post Court puts Maryland oyster restoration project on hold appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is Ophelia

Ophelia is an 8-year-old, 21-pound, cuddler extraordinaire.She does well with her foster brother and sister, but we suspect Ophelia would love to be her human’s one and only. She adores human attention and affection! Like most beagles, Ophelia is a curious girl that enjoys her time outdoors sniffing, exploring, and strolling with her humans. She would enjoy […] The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is Ophelia appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PETS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Perez: Maryland Republicans Should Not Emulate Youngkin’s Campaign Strategy

Maryland Republicans should be careful not to emulate the type of campaign Glenn Youngkin ran to get elected governor of Virginia if they want to have a chance of holding on to the governor’s mansion in 2022, former Democratic National Committee chair and gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez said. Youngkin, 54, a Republican businessman, narrowly defeated […] The post Perez: Maryland Republicans Should Not Emulate Youngkin’s Campaign Strategy appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cockeysville, MD
City
Oakland, MD
State
California State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Lusby, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Timonium, MD
City
California, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The long goodbye to the Maryland darter

The Maryland darter, one of the rarest fish in the world, has been missing in action for 33 years. Now, it is headed to the extinction list. The impending move comes after one last intensive “fish hunt” by Maryland wildlife officials and private groups this summer and fall. The hunt focused on several tributaries of […] The post The long goodbye to the Maryland darter appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bartender Confessions: 1 in 3 Marylanders consider their local bartender a friend, reveals survey

57% of bartenders said they’ve had to stop customers from driving home drunk. 1 in 4 also said they have taken customers’ car keys to prevent them from driving. Infographic showing bartender friendships across America. If there’s a coffee shop you visit frequently, you may walk in each morning with your favorite barista already preparing […] The post Bartender Confessions: 1 in 3 Marylanders consider their local bartender a friend, reveals survey appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Report: MD Has U.S.’s Largest Rate of Black Prison Population

BALTIMORE — Maryland has the highest incarceration rate for African Americans in the nation, according to a recent report. Ashley Nellis, senior research analyst for The Sentencing Project and author of the study, pointed out Maryland has a Black population of almost 30%, yet African Americans make up 71% of its prison population. She attributes […] The post Report: MD Has U.S.’s Largest Rate of Black Prison Population appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

‘We can do better’: Annapolis has embraced the need to address its legacy of lynchings and racial terror

ANNAPOLIS — On a typical day in downtown Annapolis, tourists fill the brightly adorned curio and clothing shops that line Main Street, squeezed in between fudge stores, seafood restaurants and other eateries. Pricey sailboats and power yachts bob gently in their slips beside the crowds strolling the watery inletresidents call...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Economy#Shopping#Holiday Season#Shop Maryland#Save#Mckay S Fine Foods#K Y Grocery#Fine Jewelry Gifts#Dickinson Jewelers
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Marine Museum Celebrates Museum Store Sunday & Monday

SOLOMONS, MD – November 12, 2021 – For the fifth consecutive year, more than 1,700 museum stores representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, 24 countries, and 5 continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday (Nov. 28). The Museum Store at Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is thrilled to participate […] The post Calvert Marine Museum Celebrates Museum Store Sunday & Monday appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SOLOMONS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

How to Get a Small Business License in Maryland

The first step in getting a business license is to find out if you are eligible for one. This will require some basic information, such as your name and address, available at hand. If you are not sure whether or not this applies to you, then it’s time to start digging through the many different […] The post How to Get a Small Business License in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

La Plata Holds Veterans Parade

Hundreds of marchers represented over thirty parade units participating in the Veterans Day Parade Sunday, November 9 in La Plata Maryland under sunny skies. Officials leading the parade which is the first in the town since the Pandemic included the La Plata Town Council, Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28thLegislative District, Command Master Chief Charles Hysell, Naval Support Facility Indian Head Group. Charles County Commissioners Gilbert Bowling and Thomasina Coates participated.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Massive infrastructure bill cleared by House includes nearly $8 billion for Maryland

WASHINGTON — An unprecedented infrastructure bill that won final passage by the House late Friday includes nearly $8 billion for highway, public transportation, ports, and broadband projects throughout Maryland. The $1.2 trillion measure, now awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature, cleared the House on a bipartisan 228-206 vote. The bill passed...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT ‘Incentrip’ Mobile App Encourages Maryland Commuters To Earn Rewards By Using Transit, Ridesharing, Biking And Walking

HANOVER, MD – The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commuter Choice Maryland is launching a program aimed at helping Maryland commuters save time and money, while also earning cash rewards when they take transit, rideshare or use other alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles in their rush hour commute.  Through incenTrip, a trip planning and logging app available […] The post MDOT ‘Incentrip’ Mobile App Encourages Maryland Commuters To Earn Rewards By Using Transit, Ridesharing, Biking And Walking appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TRAFFIC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Scientists crack genetic code of Chesapeake Bay blue crab

A quest for the ultimate blue crab. An unprecedented marathon effort to cultivate crustaceans in a lab. A supercomputer crunching data night and day for six months straight. The result? Researchers with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science say they have unlocked the complete genetic code for the blue crab, a keystone of […] The post Scientists crack genetic code of Chesapeake Bay blue crab appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WILDLIFE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New congressional maps could impact incumbents

New U.S. congressional maps from Maryland’s redistricting groups could impact incumbents and voters by drawing districts that don’t include the homes of their current representatives. The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission proposed a map that would draw two districts where no current incumbents live. The citizen’s commission voted to approve the congressional map in a meeting […] The post New congressional maps could impact incumbents appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy