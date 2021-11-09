Sip and Bite Encounters with Lynne O’Meara: Mariachis Tequileria

Mariachis Tequileria

3610 Crain Highway

Waldorf, MD

240-448-5431

The former Waldorf Applebee’s has been transformed into a colorful, festive Mexican restaurant. I’ve been hearing from friends it’s one of the better new restaurants in Waldorf. I figured I should check it out.

We went late on a Thursday night. Luckily, it wasn’t very crowded, and we were seated quickly. The bright colors inside make for a cheerful, comfortable ambiance. Everyone was very welcoming and attentive. I thought the food was excellent!

Open since April, this family-owned business has created a fun, relaxing place to enjoy great cocktails and delicious food! In addition to being open seven days a week, they also have a Saturday and Sunday morning brunch. Check out their party atmosphere, specialty cocktails, and food specials. On a recent Taco Tuesday, they had $2.00 tacos, Happy Hour from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and a DJ/Karaoke starting at 7:00 pm. On Fridays, Happy Hour is from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and the Karaoke fun starts at 8:00 pm.

You can order online for carryout or you can dine in.

Our meal started with chips and salsa. I also ordered Queso Loco (creamy, cheese dip) to have with the chips. Our entrees were, Chile en Nogada (stuffed pepper with a walnut cream sauce), Chicken Fajitas, and Camarones a la Ajillo o Salso Diablo (shrimp sauteed in a cilantro garlic butter). Everything was prepared well and flavorful. The portions were generous. Our server was great.

With the fun atmosphere, wonderful food, and friendly staff, this restaurant is on my list of favorites.

Mariachis Tequileria hours:

Monday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00 am to 12:00 am

Sunday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm

Mariachis Tequileria Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mariachiswaldorf

Mariachis Tequileria website: https://www.mariachistequileria.com