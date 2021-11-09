CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Vaccine Milestone: Maryland Surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 Booster Shots

By Office of Governor Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 booster shots administered. According to official CDC data, the state leads the region—and ranks in the top 10 in the nation—in boosters for seniors.

“Maryland has mobilized a robust network of vaccination providers, including pharmacies, primary care providers, mobile clinics, community health centers, and local health departments, and we have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one,” said Governor Hogan. “If you are eligible—especially if you are immunocompromised or have comorbidities—you should strongly consider getting a COVID-19 booster shot immediately for additional protection from this virus.”

State health officials continue to strongly recommend that Marylanders with comorbidities and underlying health conditions get a booster shot as soon as possible. Marylanders can visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MDGOVAX to determine their eligibility and find a provider.

More Than 500,000 Booster Shots, More Than 8.6 Million VaccinationsTo date, the state has reported520,948COVID-19 booster shots administered. Overall, the state has reported8,657,545COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • 98.6%of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • 86.9%of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan: “It’s Time To Finally End Partisan and Unfair Gerrymandering In Our State”

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement on the release of the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission’s gerrymandered maps: “For the first time in state history, Maryland has fair maps that were drawn by citizens, not partisan politicians. “Sadly, partisan politicians in Annapolis are now attempting to seize back control from the citizens for […] The post Governor Hogan: “It’s Time To Finally End Partisan and Unfair Gerrymandering In Our State” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

