Calvert County, MD

Calvert Board of County Commissioners Introduces New Veterans Affairs Commission

By Calvert County Public Information Office
 4 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 5, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) established a new Veterans Affairs Commission (VAC) to help guide BOCC initiatives, programs, and policies that impact Calvert County veterans. The BOCC unanimously approved the establishment of the VAC during their Tuesday, March 23, 2021, regular meeting. The following volunteers were chosen for the VAC:

  • Michael Wood, Chair, District 3 Representative
  • Jeffrey King, Vice Chair, Local Business Owner/Operator
  • Matthew Blackwelder, District 1 Representative
  • Patricia McCoy, American Legion Post 206 Representative
  • Wilson Parran, American Legion Post 220 Representative
  • Michael Richardson, American Legion Post 274 Representative
  • Robert Sprecher, American Legion Post 85 Representative
  • Brandon Temple, Educator/Educational Administrative Representative
  • Michael Sweeney, District 2 Representative
  • Melanie Woodson, BOCC Representative

“The individuals that comprise this new board have a collective mission of understanding veterans’ needs and recommending resources and services to support those who have served our nation,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “I have the utmost confidence this commission will have a real positive impact and look to them as the foundation to building a stronger support system for our community’s servicemen and women.”

“The members of the commission are honored to represent, advocate for and assist fellow veterans in getting the support and services that they need,” said VAC Chair Michael Wood. “We believe the diverse makeup of our commission will serve as the driving force behind meaningful results for this inaugural group, and look forward to working with the community and the Board of County Commissioners to expand the resources available to our county’s veterans in the quest to maximize the quality of their lives.”

Formation of the VAC is part of the board’s continuing effort to ensure that positive and impactful support and services are available for Calvert County veterans. Commission members shall be appointed for three-year terms and can serve up to three consecutive full terms. The Calvert County Department of Community Resources acts as the liaison between the county government and the VAC. For questions or more information email Lorraine.Joyner@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 8803.

The Board of County Commissioners has established over 50 boards, commissions and committees that offer Calvert County citizens an avenue to actively participate in local government. A list of all volunteer boards and commissions and current vacancies is available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/GetInvolved.

