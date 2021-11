Ed Cooley, Jayson Tatum, Rutgers Preparatory School, Big East Conference Men's Basketball Rookie of the Year, Chris McGee, Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball. Matt St. Jean: For the Friars, watch for Legend Geeter to make an impact. We know how Cooley loves his forwards that can play physically with strong defense, and that’s exactly what this freshman brings to the table. While he may be buried on the depth chart at forward, Ed Cooley likes to play deep into his rotation early in the season. Geeter will get opportunities, and it’s up to him to make the most of them. At River Rouge High School in Michigan Geeter was dominant. The staff believes he is more talented than the three-star rating given to him.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO