Calvert County, MD

Calvert man sentenced in child sex abuse case

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 4 days ago
Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on November 5, 2921, Wilbur Richard Hawkins, Jr., 39, received 18 years of incarceration for the sexual abuse of two minor children, ages 8 and 13.

On March 16, 2020, the victims reported the abuse to detectives at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. A one-party consent phone call was initiated between the victims and the Defendant. During the call, Hawkins admitted to the abuse. He was arrested and ultimately confessed to Detectives William Rector and Wayne Wells.

Upon his release from prison, Hawkins will be required to register as a sex offender for life and will be on lifetime supervision by the Maryland Division of Parole and Probation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

