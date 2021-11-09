Starbucks is debuting a new drink this holiday season, the "Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte." Starbucks

Good morning, Daily Money friends, it's Nathan wishing you a happy Tuesday!

Around these parts, every day is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day . But today is the actual day on the culinary calendar.

And we've got a roundup of deals to be had at restaurants throughout the country .

💰 The Daily Money is USA TODAY's Monday-through-Friday-morning roundup of all things personal finance, business and tech. If this email was forwarded to you or if you found it online, you can subscribe for free here !

On to our ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY : Americans who don't want to own a single-family home but want to live in one have more options now. In the last five years, the number of homes built exclusively for rent has increased 30% , according to National Association of Home Builders data reported by our Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy . That accounts for 5% of new single-family homes under construction .

📰 And here are more stories you won't want to miss :

1. The U.S. reopened to vaccinated international tourists on Monday : Long lines followed .

2. Can you be penalized for not complying with a new "no visible tattoos" policy? Our human resources expert weighs in .

3. 44% of home buyers are worried about mortgage debt . Here's how to know when you're taking on too much .

4. Starbucks' holiday drinks are here : And our Morgan Hines tried and rated them all .

Apparently, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte is a no-go.

--@ NathanBomey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is here; rising number of houses built exclusively for rent