CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

IRS releases reporting guidance for partnership interests held in connection with the performance of services

By Internal Revenue Service
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1co49j_0crABycj00

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today posted detailed reporting directions for certain passthrough entities and taxpayers reporting of partnership interests held in connection with the performance of services, often referred to as “carried interests,” in the form of frequently asked questions (FAQs).

The FAQs contain sample worksheets that certain pass-through entities and taxpayers may be required to use in reporting “carried interests,” partnership interests held in connection with the performance of services for tax returns, filed after December 31, 2021, in which a passthrough entity applies the final regulations.

In addition, the FAQs contain additional instructions for certain passthrough entities and taxpayers who though not required to file the sample worksheets must provide similar information and must disclose whether the information was determined under the proposed regulations or another method for tax returns filed after December 31, 2021, for a taxable year beginning before January 19, 2021.

A 2017 tax law change recharacterized certain net long-term capital gains of a partnership that holds one or more applicable partnership interest (APIs) as short-term capital gains. The provision generally requires that a capital asset be held for more than three years for capital gains allocated with respect to any API to be treated as a long-term capital gain.

The purpose of the FAQs is to provide guidance relating to both Passthrough Entity filing and reporting requirements and Owner Taxpayer filing requirements in accordance with Department of the Treasury regulations revised in TD 9945 PDF.

This updated reporting guidance will also be added to the next revision of Publication 541, Partnerships PDF, which will be released in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

IRS Financial Report Available on IRS.gov

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service published its Financial Report on IRS.gov this week. This new report provides the American people with a comprehensive view of the IRS’s financial activities as well as the accomplishments of its finance management community. In fiscal year 2021, the IRS managed more than...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Lumina releases R3 Risk Reporting service

US-based SaaS platform Lumina has launched R3, an AI-generated report that provides purchasers with search results surrounding risks of threats about individuals. R3 reports are currently available in three configurations: Security Clearance Continuous Monitoring, Insider Threat and Reputation Risk, and Know Your Customer (KYC) Risk for financial institutions. The content in an R3 report is equivalent to up to thirteen analyst-years of search, depending on the R3 configuration employed.
SOFTWARE
North Platte Post

IRS offers new guidance on Child Tax Credit payments

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated frequently-asked-questions for the 2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit Payments to describe how taxpayers can now provide the IRS an estimate of your 2021 income using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal (CTC UP). These FAQs update PDF the...
WASHINGTON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
journalofaccountancy.com

Carried interest reporting FAQs and guidance posted

In News Release IR-2021-215 and a webpage answering frequently asked questions (FAQs), the IRS provided guidance Wednesday on filing and reporting by passthrough entities and holders of applicable partnership interests (APIs) held in connection with performance of services under Sec. 1061, known as carried interests. The FAQs provide further guidance...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bloombergtax.com

IRS Launches Large Partnership Audits

For years, the IRS has committed to audit more partnerships. This is the year that it plans to deliver on its commitment. Partnerships and their advisors should get ready. The first audit notices for the new IRS Large Partnership Compliance Program are being issued this fall. Background. The Bipartisan Budget...
ECONOMY
njbmagazine.com

Should Additional Account Holder Info be Reported to the IRS?

In an effort aimed at increasing taxpayer compliance, the Biden Administration has proposed that financial institutions be required to report additional account holder information in an enhanced annual IRS Form 1099-INT. Beginning in 2023, banks, credit unions, and other entities would be required to annually report to the IRS the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gain#Capital Asset#Api#Passthrough Entity
leedaily.com

IRS Issues Inflation Adjustments for 2022 Returns

The Internal Revenue Service has made the announcement of annual inflation adjustments for the fiscal year 2022, which means the new tax-rate schedules and tax tables and inflation adjustments for multiple tax breaks. Maximum figures are higher in comparison to recent years due to higher inflation. These changes, for the...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Are Social Security Recipients Getting a Fourth Stimulus Check?

As inflation continues to rise, senior citizens are struggling more than others. The small cost-of-living increase in their Social Security benefits for 2021 wasn’t enough to cover the increased costs of everything, from hamburgers to gasoline, in the second half of the year. Some seniors are advocating for more federal relief. Are Social Security recipients getting a fourth stimulus check?
BUSINESS
Hr Morning

IRS releases 2022 flexible spending account cap

The IRS just announced the cap for health flexible spending accounts (health FSAs) for 2022. The good news: It increased. The bad news: For many employers it may be too late for their employees to take advantage of the increase. But before we get into that, here’s what the increase...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Retains AAA Bond Rating Due to Fiscal Discipline

Charles County announces that all three major national bond rating agencies: Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings, and Moody’s Investor’s Service, have reaffirmed the county’s AAA bond rating. Bond-rating experts met with County leaders to review the health and stability of the county based on budget management, external audits, financial management, and economic development. This allows the county to maintain low-interest rates when repaying bonds.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy