ONLY WATCH 2021 Raises $32 Million USD

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers are now in following the conclusion of this year’s ONLY WATCH. In front of an audience of 850 watch enthusiasts, 52 one-off watches were auctioned off for a total of $32 million USD towards the research of muscular dystrophy....

