In my rage against the machine that is artificial intelligence’s ability to isolate each one of us into a bubble with people and ideas that constantly confirm our biases, so that our country is polarizing to the point of civil war, I subscribe to news from sources typically opposed to my way of thinking. These vary from respectable sources all the way down to a few that are a complete sham, such as The Reform Alliance.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO