Republic of Ireland take on Portugal in a World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight.Cristiano Ronaldo scored two late goals to break Irish hearts in the reverse fixture in September.Ireland are already eliminated from qualification having picked up only five points from their six games.Portugal meanwhile are chasing automatic qualifying, and are currently one point behind Group A leaders Serbia having played one game fewer.Here is everything you need to know.When is Ireland vs Portugal?The match takes place tonight, Thursday 11 November, at 7.45pm GMT in Dublin.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live on...

